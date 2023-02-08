ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum NFT collections lost nearly 60% of their market cap in 2022: Report

A survey of 81 nonfungible token (NFT) collections on the Ethereum blockchain showed a sharp overall loss in market capitalization in 2022, according to a report from DappRadar released Feb. 9. Losses were not evenly distributed, however. The Ethereum NFT market was worth $9.3 billion at the beginning of 2022,...
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase-backed DeSo unveils MegaSwap, a ‘Stripe for crypto’ product, with over $5M in volume

Los Angeles, United States, Feb. 7, 2023 — DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap — a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any Web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
CNBC

How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp

Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
cryptogazette.com

ETH-Based Altcoin Hits $1 Billion In Market Cap

It’s been revealed that an Ethereum-based altcoin managed to hit $1 billion market cap. Check out the latest reports about the coin’s price below. An Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin has seen its price skyrocket by 175% in less than a week. The project was able to shatter the $1 billion market cap level.
nftgators.com

Polygon NFT Trading Volume on OpenSea Soars to 90-Day High

The Polygon network saw a significant increase in NFT trading volume on OpenSea, reaching a 90-day high and surpassing half of Ethereum’s daily volume on the platform. The surge in activity on the Polygon network can be attributed to the recent Reddit x NFT partnership to mint Polygon-based Super Bowl Collectible Avatars, which broke an all-time high in daily Reddit Collectible Avatar mints.
CoinTelegraph

Changelly announces major update to its DeFi Swap platform

Changelly has released a significant update to DeFi Swap — a fully decentralized exchange (DEX) that embraces all of the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi), including optimized transaction cost and instant transaction processing. From now on, users will be able to swap thousands of tokens on six various networks: Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and Optimism.
cryptogazette.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Price Rises, Following Coinbase Support

A gaming altcoin just saw its price rise recently, and we’ll address the issue below. Coinbase rolled out support for the gaming altcoin. Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin. This has been spurring a price surge for the token. “VOXEL, the...
CoinTelegraph

Why are artificial intelligence tokens going parabolic? Watch Market Talks live

In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Average Joe’s Crypto, a research analyst and writer. He authors his own blog, which focuses on all things crypto, Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi). Without wasting any time, we jump straight into why artificial intelligence (AI) tokens have been...
CoinTelegraph

CoinGecko and 21Shares propose global crypto classification standard

Major cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko and crypto investment firm 21Shares have joined forces to launch a global standard for classifying various crypto asset. On Feb. 8, CoinGecko and 21Shares released The Global Crypto Classification Standard report, proposing a uniform method to categorize crypto assets. The effort aims to help investors and regulators better understand the specifics of each asset class in crypto, including potential failures like those seen by the industry in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy