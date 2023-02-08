Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
One Metaverse Altcoin Seeing Increased Attention As Massive Whale Transfer Hits Binance: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) is attracting more attention after whales moved massive amounts of the token to Binance. According to Santiment, interest in The Sandbox is rising after three addresses moved 78 million SAND tokens valued at $56 million to the world’s largest crypto exchange.
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Shatters $1,000,000,000 Market Cap With 175% Rally in Less Than a Week
An Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin has seen its price skyrocket by 175% in less than a week to shatter the $1 billion market cap level. Blockchain indexing protocol The Graph (GRT) has seen its price tag dramatically shoot up since the first of February. The token surged from the $0.08 mark...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum NFT collections lost nearly 60% of their market cap in 2022: Report
A survey of 81 nonfungible token (NFT) collections on the Ethereum blockchain showed a sharp overall loss in market capitalization in 2022, according to a report from DappRadar released Feb. 9. Losses were not evenly distributed, however. The Ethereum NFT market was worth $9.3 billion at the beginning of 2022,...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase-backed DeSo unveils MegaSwap, a ‘Stripe for crypto’ product, with over $5M in volume
Los Angeles, United States, Feb. 7, 2023 — DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap — a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any Web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg got $12.5 billion richer yesterday
Thanks to the best share performance in nearly a decade for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg is a whole lot wealthier.
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
CNBC
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
Robinhood CEO Dismisses Tie-Up Plans With Elon Musk's Twitter As Cashtags For Bitcoin, Dogecoin Spark Rumors
Robinhood HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev said his company does not have any plans for a partnership with Elon Musk’s Twitter. What Happened: Tenev on a post-earnings call on Wednesday responded to the question about the new "cashtag feature" implemented by Twitter, linking users directly to the Robinhood app. The...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
cryptogazette.com
ETH-Based Altcoin Hits $1 Billion In Market Cap
It’s been revealed that an Ethereum-based altcoin managed to hit $1 billion market cap. Check out the latest reports about the coin’s price below. An Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin has seen its price skyrocket by 175% in less than a week. The project was able to shatter the $1 billion market cap level.
nftgators.com
Polygon NFT Trading Volume on OpenSea Soars to 90-Day High
The Polygon network saw a significant increase in NFT trading volume on OpenSea, reaching a 90-day high and surpassing half of Ethereum’s daily volume on the platform. The surge in activity on the Polygon network can be attributed to the recent Reddit x NFT partnership to mint Polygon-based Super Bowl Collectible Avatars, which broke an all-time high in daily Reddit Collectible Avatar mints.
AI Token Surges 47%, Pipping Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains As Analyst Points To Keyword Stuffing Behind Pump
Indexing protocol The Graph’s GRT token GRT/USD is up over 47%, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, GRT was trading at $0.2066. AI token SingularityNET AGIX/USD...
CoinTelegraph
Changelly announces major update to its DeFi Swap platform
Changelly has released a significant update to DeFi Swap — a fully decentralized exchange (DEX) that embraces all of the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi), including optimized transaction cost and instant transaction processing. From now on, users will be able to swap thousands of tokens on six various networks: Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and Optimism.
cryptogazette.com
Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Price Rises, Following Coinbase Support
A gaming altcoin just saw its price rise recently, and we’ll address the issue below. Coinbase rolled out support for the gaming altcoin. Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin. This has been spurring a price surge for the token. “VOXEL, the...
CoinTelegraph
Why are artificial intelligence tokens going parabolic? Watch Market Talks live
In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Average Joe’s Crypto, a research analyst and writer. He authors his own blog, which focuses on all things crypto, Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi). Without wasting any time, we jump straight into why artificial intelligence (AI) tokens have been...
CoinTelegraph
CoinGecko and 21Shares propose global crypto classification standard
Major cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko and crypto investment firm 21Shares have joined forces to launch a global standard for classifying various crypto asset. On Feb. 8, CoinGecko and 21Shares released The Global Crypto Classification Standard report, proposing a uniform method to categorize crypto assets. The effort aims to help investors and regulators better understand the specifics of each asset class in crypto, including potential failures like those seen by the industry in 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Marc Andreessen Reveals Crypto Playbook, Addresses Criticisms of One Digital Asset Sector
Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen is laying out his crypto investing playbook, and defending one sector of the industry against critics. In a new interview on The Lunar Society podcast, the co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz says that he invests in the crypto space the same way as other venture capital investments.
Comments / 0