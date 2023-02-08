Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Texas Wants to Know: How has redlining affected the Black community in Dallas?
Redlining is a form of financial discrimination that dates back decades. Among major U.S. cities, Dallas has taken longer than almost anywhere else to recover from the practice.
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
keranews.org
'Grandmother of Juneteenth' Opal Lee to speak at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
Story updated Feb. 7, 12:45 p.m. Lee walked across the country from her home in Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., in 2016 to push for federal recognition of Juneteenth. As result of her efforts, President Joe Biden signed a bill in 2021 declaring it a national holiday. Since this accomplishment,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers
Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
Dallas activists push to rename College Park after Black Panther leader
A group of Dallas activists are working to rename College Park after a late Black Panther member and community organizer. Friends and Family of Fahim J. Minkah filed an application with the City of Dallas to rename the Oak Cliff park after Fahim J. Minkah, who died in 2018. Yafeuh Balogun, one of the organizers pushing for the name change, also helped get South Lamar renamed as Botham Jean Blvd.
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
keranews.org
Dallas city council votes to commemorate Roe v. Wade
But Dallas city council members have moved to reaffirm the city’s support of abortion rights. The council voted to commemorate the 50th year anniversary of the landmark case during Wednesday’s meeting. The lawsuit started in Dallas in 1970, and eventually made its way to the Supreme Court. The...
Texas legislature may end use of paper license tags
Texas lawmakers are considering a bill that would switch temporary tags for cars from paper to metal. HB 718 was introduced by State Representative Craig Goldman (R-Fort Worth).
Hey Sugar Candy Store pops open sodas and sweets in Dallas' Bishop Arts
Dallas' Bishop Arts District is due for something sweet: A shop called Hey Sugar Candy Store will open in a century-old location at 409 W. 8th St., in one of two side-by-side nearly-identical former homes that have been renovated and repurposed for retail. According to Hey Sugar owner Kristin Brittan, the store will open at the beginning of March. Brittan founded Hey Sugar back in 2013, with her first store in Roanoke, which has become a big family and tourist destination, with not only sweets galore but an entertainment component, including TVs airing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and kiddie rides...
dmagazine.com
A Dallas Lawyer’s Jump from Courtroom to Green Room
Yodit Tewolde’s family is from Eritrea and immigrated to Dallas when she was an infant. She went on to graduate from W.T. White High School, earn a law degree, and prosecute cases for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She made the jump from the courtroom to the greenroom and got her own show on Court TV before serving as a legal analyst for the reboot of America’s Most Wanted.
Forney council member resigns to run for mayor
FORNEY, Texas — Forney City Council member Jason Roberson announced Wednesday morning he will be resigning from his seat on the council to run for Mayor in the May 2023 city elections. “In deciding to run for mayor, I really took time to consider one main question: Is there...
Why Was Someone Driving on the Freeway in Dallas With Their Hood Open?
Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?. One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.
keranews.org
‘The mission hasn’t changed.’ Dance Theatre of Harlem makes return visit to TCU
Arthur Mitchell was no stranger to breaking barriers. In 1955 he became the first African American principal dancer at the New York City Ballet and in 1969 he and Karel Shook co-founded the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Mitchell died in 2018, but his legacy and the history-making company live on.
Arlington man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol
Federal prosecutors say an Arlington resident is facing several charges stemming from his actions on January 6th, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol Jason Farris, age 44, was arrested in Texas on Wednesday.
keranews.org
Last minute Valentine's Day ideas for you and your sweetie in Dallas, Fort Worth, beyond
It’s a fact. Valentine’s Day is a holiday that sneaks up on you without warning. Most of us just took down our holiday lights last week, so it’s hard wrapping your brain around the fact that it’s February, let alone Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.
tourcounsel.com
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas
Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
Dallas Observer
Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters
After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where the New UTSW and Children’s Health Pediatric Hospital Will Be Built
Children’s Health and UT Southwestern are eyeing a site where Bass Administrative and Clinical Center currently resides, on the southeast corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Mockingbird Lane, for its new pediatric campus, according to briefings by UTSW president Dr. Daniel Podolsky. Last month, D CEO obtained request for...
keranews.org
Why is Dallas paying $300,000 in interest and legal fees to settle a lawsuit? Good luck finding out
It would have been easy to miss on the Dallas City Council’s meeting agenda. And council members quietly agreed to pay about $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed several years ago by a developer and a nonprofit the city has worked closely with to develop housing for low-income residents.
Comments / 0