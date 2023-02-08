Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James' Sons Have The Best Reaction To Their Dad Making NBA History
Bronny and Bryce James were seated courtside when the basketball legend broke the league's all-time scoring record.
Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record
James made NBA history on Tuesday night, and Nike honored the Los Angeles Lakers star with some eye-catching kicks.
NBA legends react to LeBron James breaking all-time scoring record
It was only a matter of time. LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. It didn’t even take four quarters for LeBron to break the record, as a fadeaway jumper over Kenrich Williams...
Darvin Ham Takes A Subtle Shot At LeBron James And The Attention He Got Because Of The All-Time Scoring Record
Darvin Ham partially blames LeBron James for losing against the Thunder.
NBA-'King James' claims throne as all-time leading scorer
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, setting the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot late in the third quarter of a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
sportszion.com
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
KIII TV3
38,388 points: Incredible 45-second video breaks down how LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
CLEVELAND — LeBron James has officially made NBA history by breaking the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most total points scored. It happened Tuesday night when James netted his 38,388th point as the Los Angeles Lakers battled the Oklahoma City Thunder. Getting to this special moment in his...
Vinnie Johnson was once given a nickname associated with James Bond after his heroics in the 1990 NBA Finals
Vinnie Johnson was known as "Microwave," but during the NBA Finals in 1990, he earned another nickname associated with James Bond movies
LeBron James' record-setting night creates a memorable spectacle for Lakers fans
For Lakers fans and the many celebrities in attendance, watching LeBron James become the NBA's all-time leading scorer was a thrilling experience.
Complex
Drake Records Tribute Video Dedicated to LeBron James for Breaking NBA All-Time Points Record
We all know Drake loves himself some basketball. In fact, he loves it so much that he dedicated a short video to LeBron James after the 38-year-old Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time scoring list. The video, which aired on NBA on TNT, starts with...
LeBron James Has Switched Jersey Numbers Multiple Times Throughout His Record-Breaking Career
On Feb. 7, LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind," LeBron said after the record-breaking shot. "To be able to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem, it's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to The Captain, please."
