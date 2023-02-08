ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

NBA legends react to LeBron James breaking all-time scoring record

It was only a matter of time. LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. It didn’t even take four quarters for LeBron to break the record, as a fadeaway jumper over Kenrich Williams...
Distractify

LeBron James Has Switched Jersey Numbers Multiple Times Throughout His Record-Breaking Career

On Feb. 7, LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind," LeBron said after the record-breaking shot. "To be able to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem, it's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to The Captain, please."

