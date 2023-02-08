ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

ROADS: Week 1 of street conditions in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas — Sayles Blvd. is one of the busiest streets in Abilene and with all that traffic, that means it sees more wear and tear than other roads. We spoke with people about how they felt about the conditions of some of the roads that we all drive every day.
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Get Ready For Monster Trucks To Invade Abilene With the ‘Nitro Tour’

The monsters are coming back to Abilene to invade the Key City with the biggest and baddest monster truck show on the planet. Get ready for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Witness the thunder at Taylor Telecom Arena at the Expo Center on Saturday, February 25th. There will be two monster truck shows featuring the 10,000-pound car-crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contest, and freestyle action.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

City hopes to make Abilene safer with new expansion

ABILENE, Texas — Maple Street has already seen it’s share of major improvements after being worked on back in 2018, but some other changes could be coming to the increasingly busy street. An item on the city council agenda would change the intersection of S14th and Maple from...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspected Abilene drunk driver says she’s going to prison after getting charged with 3rd DWI

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

You Know You’re From Abilene If You Agree With These 10 Commandments

Abilene is known for having a church in every neighborhood. That said, we "Abilenians" are very opinionated about what should or should not be some rules and or by-laws to abide by if you live in the Lone Star State. So, I posted on the station's Facebook "What are some simple unbreakable rules that we live by in Abilene?" Here's what you had to say.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Anson resident responds to former police chief getting arrested

ANSON, Texas — “We do wish him well and God’s protection,” said Linda White, a resident of Anson. Former Police Chief, Coy Sanchez, of Anson has been arrested. City officials from Jones County confirmed that Sanchez had 2 warrants for theft of property. According to court documents, Coy Sanchez, had a felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and misdemeanor warrant for theft more than $100 but less than $750. Both charges are related to the Texas rangers investigating and arresting him. We went to Anson's City Hall, the Sheriff's Office, and Courthouse to get some answers. The city officials declined to make a comment, but Linda White did. She believes that Sanchez was a great member of the Anson community and had made a mistake.
ANSON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man drowns in Nolan County, no foul play suspected

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man in Nolan County drowned south of Lake Sweetwater on February 4. According to a press release from the Nolan County Sheriffs Office, there were no indications of foul play. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently died as a result of an accidental drowning. It appears that the […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office

ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
ANSON, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
Graham Leader

One killed in single vehicle crash

One killed in single vehicle crash News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 5:33 pm   Hannah Ruth Rowland, 27, of Throckmorton was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Eddleman Park. (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER)   Young County and Graham first responders were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle wreck, which resulted in one fatality, at approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) ...
GRAHAM, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy

ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
ABILENE, TX
