Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktxs.com
ROADS: Week 1 of street conditions in the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas — Sayles Blvd. is one of the busiest streets in Abilene and with all that traffic, that means it sees more wear and tear than other roads. We spoke with people about how they felt about the conditions of some of the roads that we all drive every day.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify cellphone theft suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone at a local business. Police circulated footage of the theft on social media Thursday, which shows the man enter a store on the 2800 block of S 14th Street in November. In the video, this man, who is wearing […]
PURSUIT UPDATE: Driver found in Abilene motel, second person arrested for hindering apprehension
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A police report from the Abilene Police Department reveals that 32-year-old Roberto Urias was at an Abilene motel when he was arrested by Abilene police after a pursuit last week. Previous coverage: On February 3, Urias fled from police in a pursuit that lead through Tye, Merkel and Abilene at speeds […]
acuoptimist.com
Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7
Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
Get Ready For Monster Trucks To Invade Abilene With the ‘Nitro Tour’
The monsters are coming back to Abilene to invade the Key City with the biggest and baddest monster truck show on the planet. Get ready for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Witness the thunder at Taylor Telecom Arena at the Expo Center on Saturday, February 25th. There will be two monster truck shows featuring the 10,000-pound car-crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contest, and freestyle action.
ktxs.com
City hopes to make Abilene safer with new expansion
ABILENE, Texas — Maple Street has already seen it’s share of major improvements after being worked on back in 2018, but some other changes could be coming to the increasingly busy street. An item on the city council agenda would change the intersection of S14th and Maple from...
Crime Reports: Suspected Abilene drunk driver says she’s going to prison after getting charged with 3rd DWI
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
Get the legal help you need without breaking the bank: Taylor County Law Library offers free assistance to public
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Christine Sexton took over as the librarian for the Taylor County Law Library back in August of 2022. Since then, she’s seen a 67% increase in library traffic but is looking for more. “I think it is a little underutilized, that’s why I’m here today,” said Sexton. “I want to let […]
You Know You’re From Abilene If You Agree With These 10 Commandments
Abilene is known for having a church in every neighborhood. That said, we "Abilenians" are very opinionated about what should or should not be some rules and or by-laws to abide by if you live in the Lone Star State. So, I posted on the station's Facebook "What are some simple unbreakable rules that we live by in Abilene?" Here's what you had to say.
Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
ktxs.com
Anson resident responds to former police chief getting arrested
ANSON, Texas — “We do wish him well and God’s protection,” said Linda White, a resident of Anson. Former Police Chief, Coy Sanchez, of Anson has been arrested. City officials from Jones County confirmed that Sanchez had 2 warrants for theft of property. According to court documents, Coy Sanchez, had a felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and misdemeanor warrant for theft more than $100 but less than $750. Both charges are related to the Texas rangers investigating and arresting him. We went to Anson's City Hall, the Sheriff's Office, and Courthouse to get some answers. The city officials declined to make a comment, but Linda White did. She believes that Sanchez was a great member of the Anson community and had made a mistake.
Traffic alert: I-20 east through Abilene reduces to one lane after semitruck wrecks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on I-20 through Abilene was reduced to one lane around 7:00 Monday night after a semitruck crashed in a jackknife position. A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that the driver was not hurt as a result to this wreck. The wreck happened right around 7:00 p.m. Monday, on I-20 […]
Man drowns in Nolan County, no foul play suspected
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man in Nolan County drowned south of Lake Sweetwater on February 4. According to a press release from the Nolan County Sheriffs Office, there were no indications of foul play. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently died as a result of an accidental drowning. It appears that the […]
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
One killed in single vehicle crash
One killed in single vehicle crash News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 5:33 pm Hannah Ruth Rowland, 27, of Throckmorton was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Eddleman Park. (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Young County and Graham first responders were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle wreck, which resulted in one fatality, at approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) ...
ktxs.com
Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy
ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
‘Where their hair is celebrated’: How an Abilene native is diversifying the local beauty industry
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Trips to the beauty supply store is a regular occurrence for many. Whether you’re going to pick up a new shampoo or restocking on another hair product, the beauty industry means big business. For people with black or ethnic hair, it can be difficult to find the products you need at […]
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0