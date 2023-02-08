ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitter execs acknowledge mistakes with Hunter Biden laptop story but say no government involvement

By Jeremy Herb, Sara Murray, Alayna Treene, Annie Grayer, CNN
Channel 3000
 5 days ago
Channel 3000

Trump lawyer says searches for classified material at Trump properties are complete

One of Donald Trump's lawyers said Sunday they have completed their searches for classified material at the former president's properties and handed over what they found to the Justice Department. Timothy Parlatore, who represents Trump in both the special counsel investigation into the former president's handling of classified material and...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
Channel 3000

Banning TikTok in the US 'should be looked at,' says Schumer

A proposal to ban TikTok in the United States "should be looked at," according to US Senator Chuck Schumer. "We do know there's Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok. And there are some people in the Commerce Committee that are looking into that right now," Schumer, the Senate majority leader, told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News in a Sunday interview. "We'll see where they come out."
Channel 3000

Republican senator warns Congress must take action now to protect Medicare and Social Security

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota offered Sunday a stark warning about the future of Social Security and Medicare if Congress fails to take action now. "In the next 11 years, we have to have a better plan in place than what we do today. Or we're going to see -- under existing circumstances -- some reductions of as much as 24% in some sort of a benefit. So, let's start talking now because it's easier to fix it now that it would be five years or six years from now," Rounds told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Channel 3000

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

The 2024 Senate map presents a daunting challenge for Democrats. Time will tell if it proves to be insurmountable. The party, which currently holds a narrow 51-49 majority, must defend 23 of the 34 seats up for grabs this cycle. That means Republicans need a net gain of just one or two seats to retake the Senate, depending on which party wins the White House in 2024.
Channel 3000

A trio of new intrusions leaves America's leaders grasping for explanations

A deepening national security mystery is threatening a political storm after US fighter jets scrambled three days in a row to shoot down a trio of unidentified aerial objects high over the North American continent. The flurry of attacks on the unknown crafts came a week after the highly public...

