FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
DoingItLocal
Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter
Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care. SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care...
WTNH.com
New Haven Pizza School offers free classes for veterans on National Pizza Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven pizza place has opened its doors to veterans across the state who are looking to learn a new skill. Thursday is National Pizza Day, a day to revel in one of America’s favorite foods! And on this foodie holiday, the New Haven Pizza School will be offering a free class for veterans to learn how to make their own pies.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz puts spotlight on heart health
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined staff from St. Francis Hospital Wednesday to urge others to talk about the dangers of heart disease. “We want people to know that you are at higher risk of heart disease if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, have a poor diet, you’re a […]
goodmorningwilton.com
Spreading Kindness to Honor a Son’s Memory, ‘Kevin’s Afterglow’ Coming to Wilton
Jim Kuczo’s drive, he said, is clear. It’s to spread kindness in the name of his late son, Kevin. “The hope of that keeps me going,” Kuczo said, “that I’ll make change, positive change, in my son’s name.”. That mission brings him to Wilton...
Eyewitness News
Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.
News 12
Emergency vote to extend free school lunches in Connecticut scheduled for Thursday
As federal pandemic funding ran out, many schools in Connecticut had to halt making free lunches available to all kids, but the program could make a comeback. On Thursday, lawmakers in Hartford will hold an emergency vote to allow $60 million in federal funds to be used to continue offering the meals through the end of this school year.
wesleyan.edu
Dealing With Tragedy: Wesleyan Offers Support Services
As we begin a semester with aspiration and joy, we also want to take a moment to reflect on the waves of loss that have afflicted many in our community. Yesterday’s earthquake on Turkey and Syria is only the latest in a series of tragedies. From mass shootings to killings by those supposed to protect, from war and international conflict to the continued toll of the COVID-19 virus, every week brings news that can feel devastating. We are writing today to acknowledge the distress, anger, and grief felt by many in the Wesleyan community.
National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
East Haven Animal Control officer rescues homeless man, dog from freezing temperatures
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man and his dog who had become homeless were saved from the dangerously cold temperatures last week by a good-hearted animal control officer in East Haven. 57-year-old Martin Willis and his 7-year-old boxer, Roxy, currently have a warm hotel room to stay in for the time being. Willis said […]
iheart.com
Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family
Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
Large retail store opens new location in Connecticut
A popular national retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Connecticut and will be holding a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, the popular retail craft store chain Michaels will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Connecticut store location in Southbury, according to local reports.
Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley
New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon operates on his former high school teacher
Sam Taylor, MD, of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, reunited with his AP Biology teacher after nearly 25 years when he operated on her at Hospital for Special Surgery Outpatient Center in Stamford, Conn., Stamford Advocate reported Feb. 4. Dr. Taylor performed a total reverse shoulder replacement on...
Greater Danbury Eateries Score Big in CT Magazine 2023 Best Restaurants Issue
Connecticut Magazine publishes its Best Restaurants Issue for the upcoming year every December. To say they go deep is an understatement. Restaurant categories include Overall Excellence, Best New Restaurants, Most Romantic, Italian, French, and so on. In 2023, restaurants in the Greater Danbury area scored big in many categories. The...
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
therealdeal.com
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Catalytic Converter Thieves Chase Away
2023-02-09@11:28pm–#Fairfield CT– Patrol officers working in the neighborhood near the circle on the Post Road scare off catalytic thieves. They fled at a high rate in a gold-colored car and onto I-95, they were not pursued. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Family of Fairfield teacher forced to evacuate home following earthquake in Turkey
Dylan Connor and his wife are both on the Syrian American Council. He says his wife’s family fled out of fear that their home would collapse and are currently staying in a farmhouse in the countryside about a half hour away.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2023-02-08@6:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck in the 300 block of North Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
