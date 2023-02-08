ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DoingItLocal

Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter

Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care. SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

New Haven Pizza School offers free classes for veterans on National Pizza Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven pizza place has opened its doors to veterans across the state who are looking to learn a new skill. Thursday is National Pizza Day, a day to revel in one of America’s favorite foods! And on this foodie holiday, the New Haven Pizza School will be offering a free class for veterans to learn how to make their own pies.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz puts spotlight on heart health

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined staff from St. Francis Hospital Wednesday to urge others to talk about the dangers of heart disease. “We want people to know that you are at higher risk of heart disease if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, have a poor diet, you’re a […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.
BRISTOL, CT
wesleyan.edu

Dealing With Tragedy: Wesleyan Offers Support Services

As we begin a semester with aspiration and joy, we also want to take a moment to reflect on the waves of loss that have afflicted many in our community. Yesterday’s earthquake on Turkey and Syria is only the latest in a series of tragedies. From mass shootings to killings by those supposed to protect, from war and international conflict to the continued toll of the COVID-19 virus, every week brings news that can feel devastating. We are writing today to acknowledge the distress, anger, and grief felt by many in the Wesleyan community.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
HAMDEN, CT
iheart.com

Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family

Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
HARTFORD, CT
Kristen Walters

Large retail store opens new location in Connecticut

A popular national retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Connecticut and will be holding a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, the popular retail craft store chain Michaels will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Connecticut store location in Southbury, according to local reports.
SOUTHBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley

New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon operates on his former high school teacher

Sam Taylor, MD, of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, reunited with his AP Biology teacher after nearly 25 years when he operated on her at Hospital for Special Surgery Outpatient Center in Stamford, Conn., Stamford Advocate reported Feb. 4. Dr. Taylor performed a total reverse shoulder replacement on...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase

Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Catalytic Converter Thieves Chase Away

2023-02-09@11:28pm–#Fairfield CT– Patrol officers working in the neighborhood near the circle on the Post Road scare off catalytic thieves. They fled at a high rate in a gold-colored car and onto I-95, they were not pursued. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2023-02-08@6:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck in the 300 block of North Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

