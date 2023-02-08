Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case
A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
Former Coinbase employee accepts plea deal, admits to insider trading
This is the first time an insider has admitted guilt in an insider-trading case involving cryptocurrency, the Justice Department said in a statement.
decrypt.co
How the Coinbase Insider Trading Case Will Change Crypto
Former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi pleading guilty to criminal charges has raised the stakes—but the ongoing SEC lawsuit could have greater implications. Former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud Tuesday in connection to an insider-trading scheme at the exchange.
Crypto exchange Kraken is embroiled in an SEC probe over whether it sold unregistered securities, report says
The SEC is investigating Kraken over whether it offered unregistered securities for sale, per Bloomberg. The crypto exchange and the SEC could come to a deal over the probe in coming days, the report said. The crypto industry is facing intensified scrutiny after the spectacular demise of major exchange FTX.
coingeek.com
Digital Currency Group’s Genesis bankrupt lending platform seals creditor deal
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has brokered a deal to resolve the nearly billion-dollar fight between its Genesis digital asset lending platform and rival lender Gemini Earn. Late Monday, Cameron Winklevoss, who along with his twin brother Tyler runs the Gemini Trust Company, announced via Twitter that Gemini had “reached an agreement in principle” with Genesis Global Capital, DCG “and other creditors on a plan that provides a path for Earn to recover their assets. This agreement was announced in Bankruptcy Court today.”
coingeek.com
SEC probes Kraken for unregistered securities, threatens Coinbase staking
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to have the Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Kraken digital asset exchanges squarely in its sights for dealing in unregistered securities. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the SEC is probing the San Francisco-based Kraken over whether the cryptocurrency exchange offered unregistered securities to...
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum on verge of FUD? Coinbase CEO tweet ruffles feathers
Coinbase CEO’s tweet sparked speculation on SEC’s new crypto rulings. New regulations could impact the crypto industry and lead to problems. The crypto world has been buzzing for the last 24 hours, thanks to a tweet by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. The speculation triggered by the tweet revolved around the potential impact of the SEC’s new rulings on the crypto space.
dailycoin.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as securities. Armstrong believes the ban will stifle the growth of crypto in the U.S. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase,...
CNBC
Coinbase shares fall as SEC takes crypto staking action against Kraken
Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
coingeek.com
IRA accounts offering digital assets could be violating securities laws: SEC
Retirement accounts that allow investors to dabble in digital assets could be violating securities regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned. In its latest investor alert, the watchdog cautioned investors against the risks associated with self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs). These accounts allow investment in a broader set of assets, including precious metals, real estate, private securities, and digital assets.
decrypt.co
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
CoinDesk
Kraken to Shut US Crypto-Staking Service, Pay $30M Fine in SEC Settlement
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Kraken will “immediately” end its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it offered unregistered securities, the U.S. agency announced Thursday.
coingeek.com
Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US
The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
coingeek.com
Philippines: SEC teams up with UP Law Center to research digital currency, fintech regulation
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines has announced a partnership with the University of the Philippines Law Center (UPLC) for research on virtual currency regulation. Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) back in January, which would see the collaboration extend to fintech regulation, the Manila...
coingeek.com
UK High Court accepts Craig Wright’s claim over Bitcoin database ownership
The U.K. High Court has ruled that a landmark claim over the ownership of the Bitcoin database and the Bitcoin white paper has enough prospect of success that it’s defendants can be served out of the jurisdiction. The claim is brought by Dr. Craig Wright and is against the...
coingeek.com
Binance ‘unbanks’ itself, crypto customers surprisingly unimpressed
Binance will ‘temporarily’ halt U.S. dollar bank transfers on Wednesday, February 8, in the latest sign that all is not well with the world’s largest digital asset exchange by trading volume. On Monday, social media accounts began posting messages received by Binance.com customers informing them that the...
