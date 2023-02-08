ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case

A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
decrypt.co

How the Coinbase Insider Trading Case Will Change Crypto

Former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi pleading guilty to criminal charges has raised the stakes—but the ongoing SEC lawsuit could have greater implications. Former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud Tuesday in connection to an insider-trading scheme at the exchange.
coingeek.com

Digital Currency Group’s Genesis bankrupt lending platform seals creditor deal

Digital Currency Group (DCG) has brokered a deal to resolve the nearly billion-dollar fight between its Genesis digital asset lending platform and rival lender Gemini Earn. Late Monday, Cameron Winklevoss, who along with his twin brother Tyler runs the Gemini Trust Company, announced via Twitter that Gemini had “reached an agreement in principle” with Genesis Global Capital, DCG “and other creditors on a plan that provides a path for Earn to recover their assets. This agreement was announced in Bankruptcy Court today.”
coingeek.com

SEC probes Kraken for unregistered securities, threatens Coinbase staking

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to have the Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Kraken digital asset exchanges squarely in its sights for dealing in unregistered securities. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the SEC is probing the San Francisco-based Kraken over whether the cryptocurrency exchange offered unregistered securities to...
CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum on verge of FUD? Coinbase CEO tweet ruffles feathers

Coinbase CEO’s tweet sparked speculation on SEC’s new crypto rulings. New regulations could impact the crypto industry and lead to problems. The crypto world has been buzzing for the last 24 hours, thanks to a tweet by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. The speculation triggered by the tweet revolved around the potential impact of the SEC’s new rulings on the crypto space.
CNBC

Coinbase shares fall as SEC takes crypto staking action against Kraken

Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
coingeek.com

IRA accounts offering digital assets could be violating securities laws: SEC

Retirement accounts that allow investors to dabble in digital assets could be violating securities regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned. In its latest investor alert, the watchdog cautioned investors against the risks associated with self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs). These accounts allow investment in a broader set of assets, including precious metals, real estate, private securities, and digital assets.
decrypt.co

SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US

San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
CoinDesk

Kraken to Shut US Crypto-Staking Service, Pay $30M Fine in SEC Settlement

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Kraken will “immediately” end its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it offered unregistered securities, the U.S. agency announced Thursday.
coingeek.com

Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US

The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
coingeek.com

Philippines: SEC teams up with UP Law Center to research digital currency, fintech regulation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines has announced a partnership with the University of the Philippines Law Center (UPLC) for research on virtual currency regulation. Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) back in January, which would see the collaboration extend to fintech regulation, the Manila...
coingeek.com

UK High Court accepts Craig Wright’s claim over Bitcoin database ownership

The U.K. High Court has ruled that a landmark claim over the ownership of the Bitcoin database and the Bitcoin white paper has enough prospect of success that it’s defendants can be served out of the jurisdiction. The claim is brought by Dr. Craig Wright and is against the...
coingeek.com

Binance ‘unbanks’ itself, crypto customers surprisingly unimpressed

Binance will ‘temporarily’ halt U.S. dollar bank transfers on Wednesday, February 8, in the latest sign that all is not well with the world’s largest digital asset exchange by trading volume. On Monday, social media accounts began posting messages received by Binance.com customers informing them that the...

