Orlando weather: Severe storms possible in Central Florida before cooler air moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. - Heads up: Strong to severe weather is possible this Super Bowl weekend across Central Florida with downpours forecast to start Saturday afternoon and into the evening. That is why we have declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Colder air will then move in on Super...
Severe storms, isolated tornadoes, severe wind gusts may hit Florida this weekend
The FOX 35 Storm Team says there is a severe storm threat for Central Florida over Super Bowl weekend. A front that is moving through the state will bring the storms.
Super Bowl eats: Where to get BBQ in Central Florida
It's cheesesteaks vs. barbecue in honor of the Chiefs and Eagles making it to Super Bowl LVII. Big Lee's BBQ in Ocala, Florida, stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about their burnt ends, BBQ, and favorite game day eats.
LIST: Here's every rocket launch happening from Florida through the spring
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - This spring will be a great time to have your eyes on the skies! Florida's Space Coast has a busy 2023 ahead with rocket launches planned from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If you've never watched a launch live and in...
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
Orange County deputies investigating deadly shooting
A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Orlando early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened in the area of South Kirkman Road near Colonial Drive shortly before 2 a.m.
Florida father desperate for leads after he says dirt bike rider ran son over before taking off
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach father is desperate for answers after he says a man on a dirt bike ran his son over back in January and still hasn't been caught. The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Nautilus Avenue.
Police in Clermont car thefts similar to those prompted by TikTok challenge
Clermont police offices are warning drivers to lock up after several cars were stolen this week. They say thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia brands, and it's possible, this could be part of a TikTok challenge.
'We love you:' Family rallies behind woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital
A judge denied bond for 76-year-old Ellen Gilland was denied bond by a judge following the shooting death of her terminally ill husband. Gilland is accused of killing her husband at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach.
Woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
Ellen Gilland, 76, was denied bond by a judge on Friday. She's accused of shooting and killing her terminally-ill husband at the AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach in January. The hospital was placed on lockdown as police talked down Gilland who also reportedly fired at officers.
