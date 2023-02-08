Local school boards sign resolutions asking legislators to reconsider "Third Grade Retention Act"

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County BOE discusses issues with bussing
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education heard from its transportation supervisor at its last meeting about serious behavioral issues and staffing issues that have caused some bus routes to be delayed. The BOE discussed this matter at its last regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 2.
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves golf course funds, spay and neuter lease, and Christian concert for August
ELIZABETHTON — In a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, the Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved a lease with the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter that will be in effect when the non-profit organization is able to establish a spay and neuter clinic adjacent to the shelter. The...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport board votes in opposition to partisan election proposal for local governments
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen hoped to send a strong message to Nashville Tuesday night. The message? They want no part of any attempts to force the city to hold partisan municipal elections in the future.
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners to consider extending consultant's contract
Washington County commissioners are being asking to approve a 15-month contract with a communications consultant in the amount of $62,490. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a resolution to the full commission on Feb. 23 that extends the county’s current contract with Mary Ellen Miller for those services. The recommendation, which comes from the Washington County Communications Task Force, calls for the county to extend its existing contract with Miller through the end of the current fiscal year and into the next budget year, which will end on June 30, 2024.
Johnson City Schools Superintendent: we’re prepared for 3rd grade retention
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)–Despite being the latest in a string of local school districts to publicly oppose the so-called ‘third-grade retention law’, Johnson City School officials said they’re well prepared to live up to the law’s requirements. School board members in Johnson City voted unanimously Monday night to send a letter to legislators and the […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU Office of Professional Development to offer ‘Podcasting for Everyone’ workshop
Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing formats for creating and consuming news, opinion and entertainment, and East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication are teaming up to help aspiring podcasters learn the tools and tricks of the trade. A three-night workshop, “Podcasting...
bjournal.com
Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Industrial Board gives approval for duck tracking
SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Board voted at its last meeting to allow a local man to put tracking devices on black ducks at Phipps Bend Industrial Park. David Mullins, who has assisted the Hawkins County IDB with beaver issues in the past, reached out to the board to request permission to start the project. The IDB discussed the subject at its meeting on Jan. 26 and unanimously voted to allow it.
Johnson City Press
Fallen Big Stone Gap officer to be honored in Washington, D.C.
BIG STONE GAP – Two years after his death, Michael Chandler’s name will be honored with those of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Chandler had turned 29 when he was shot after responding to a call just outside the city limits on Nov. 13, 2021. His funeral was attended by 2,000 area residents, law enforcement and state and federal officials.
Johnson City Press
Local Rogersville native chosen to be a Tennessee Tech Trailblazer
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native has been selected to participate as a Tennessee Tech University Trailblazer, which contributes to student recruitment. Cheyenne Bare, an accounting major, was selected to join the newest Trailblazer class.
wjhl.com
Honaker police seeking at-risk 22-year-old
Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia …. Post's 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Community Heroes: Linda Skeens’ talent highlights …. Linda Skeens hit the mainstream...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 9
Feb. 9, 1888: The Comet reported, “Geo. Hardin, of this city, and Miss Nola Cameron of Elizabethton, were married in the Presbyterian Church at Elizabethton last Thursday. The groom is one of Johnson City’s most substantial young men and the bride is one of Elizabethton’s most charming daughters, and has many admirers in this city. The Comet joins many friends in wishing them future happiness.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU launches 3-year medical degree program
The Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University has developed a new program for students to complete their medical degree in less time and with less cost. Tri-TRAILS, a three-year directed pathway, also provides participating students an opportunity to match into one of five residency programs.
Johnson City Press
Gate City’s Spivey highlights locals at region swim meet
BRISTOL, Va. — It may not have been her best day, but Gate City junior Tia Spivey still made the best of her opportunities at Wednesday’s Region 1D/2D swimming and diving championships at Virginia High. Spivey won her two events — the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle —...
Johnson City Press
Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to cut ribbon on spay/neuter clinic Tuesday
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday. The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 N. Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.
wjhl.com
Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities
Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain
KINGSPORT — An audit of the city of Kingsport showed a school employee used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to avoid paying taxes. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company LLP, details the city’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended in June.
Johnson City Press
Eastman Chemical Co. plans workforce reduction globally
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. will be conducting a workforce reduction, but did not disclose how many team members could be affected in Kingsport. Tracy Kilgore Addington, spokeswoman for Eastman, said the company plans to reduce its workforce by 3% globally.
Johnson City Press
Ballad announces addition of new walk-in crisis center
Ballad Health announced the opening of its new Walk-in Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital, 403 N. State of Franklin Road, on Monday. The clinic soft launched in December, but is now fully up and running. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies, according to Nikki Vanburen, Woodridge chief nursing officer and associate administrator.
