Handel with Care: Interview with Choon-ha Nam & Nathan Fryml of Chamber Music Amarillo
When you think Handel, you don't necessarily think about his keyboard suites, But thanks to Chamber Music Amarillo, some of the deep cuts will be taking center stage as four brilliant performers breathe new life into the often-forgotten pieces. Mark your calendars for this Saturday night, where you can enjoy...
The Latest Amarillo Business to Say Goodbye in 2023
I think that Amarillo gets a little set in its ways. We like to get new businesses. We like to see new places to eat. We really do. We also get hurt when we see a long-time business shut its doors. Now I know after a long run it is...
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
The Problem With Dining In Amarillo
Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?
Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
Will Amarillo Have Korean BBQ Any Time Soon? Signs Point to Yes
I don't know why it seems every time we hear about a new place coming to Amarillo we end up having to wait. I mean case in point Buc-ee's. We found out about getting one almost a year ago. Here we are still waiting. The same thing happens when we...
Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar
Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia
Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
KFDA
Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
abc7amarillo.com
WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
KSAT 12
Amarillo’s plan for broadband in El Barrio could be a playbook for other Texas communities without internet
AMARILLO — Only a few blocks separate Amarillo’s lively, bustling downtown area from the city’s historic El Barrio district. Originally developed in 1889 to house Mexican railroad workers, the neighborhood is now home to more than 1,000 families, businesses that have been there for nearly a century and rich Hispanic history.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department hosting their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department will be hosting their next “Coffee with a Cop” event this February. Anyone can go and have coffee with local officers and ask them all your question, concerns and comments about the community. The event will be this Saturday, Feb. 11,...
How Many EV Charging Stations Are In The Texas Panhandle?
EVs, or electric vehicles, are a hot button issue. People are both sides are oddly staunch in their opinions whether or not they're great, or just crap on four wheels. Either way, they exist and motorists need to be able to charge up. I was surprised by how many EV...
KFDA
Convicted Amarillo murderer executed after sitting on death row for over 20 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After sitting on death row for over two decades, Amarillo convicted murderer John Balentine was executed earlier this evening in Huntsville. Potter County District Attorney Randall Sims had pushed for the execution to go forward. Attempts for his final stay today failed. According to court documents,...
KFDA
VIDEO: Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
VIDEO: Canyon's Derrek Clements signs national letter of intent to West Texas A&M. Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Botanical Garden’s “That’s Amore” Valentine’s Day Dinner. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 dog dead, house declared total loss after fire in Booker. Updated: 13...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighters battle fire at same house for 3rd time in a month
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled a fire at the same house for the third time in the last month. The fire at 401 S. Rusk Street started around 6 a.m. When the fire chief arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed into the air.
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023
Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
