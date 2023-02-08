Kingsport board votes in opposition to partisan election proposal for local governments

Washington County commissioners are being asking to approve a 15-month contract with a communications consultant in the amount of $62,490. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a resolution to the full commission on Feb. 23 that extends the county’s current contract with Mary Ellen Miller for those services. The recommendation, which comes from the Washington County Communications Task Force, calls for the county to extend its existing contract with Miller through the end of the current fiscal year and into the next budget year, which will end on June 30, 2024.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO