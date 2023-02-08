Kingsport board votes in opposition to partisan election proposal for local governments

Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves golf course funds, spay and neuter lease, and Christian concert for August
ELIZABETHTON — In a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, the Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved a lease with the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter that will be in effect when the non-profit organization is able to establish a spay and neuter clinic adjacent to the shelter. The...
Johnson City Press
Local school boards sign resolutions asking legislators to reconsider "Third Grade Retention Act"
The Johnson City and Washington County school boards signed separate resolutions this week urging state legislators to consider amending Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115, commonly known as the Third Grade Retention Law. This law, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session and is going into effect for the...
Johnson City Press
Wise County, Norton Republicans going with firehouse primary for November nominees
WISE — Wise County and Norton Republican candidates will go with a firehouse primary to nominate November election candidates for supervisor and constitutional officers. About 50 Republican party and committee members gathered Tuesday at the Wise Fire Department meting hall to agree on a May 6 date and a May 13 backup date for a party canvass to select candidates for circuit court clerk, Commonwealth’s Attorney, treasurer, commissioner of revenue, sheriff and four of the eight Board of Supervisors seats up for election in November.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Building and Grounds Committee hears great news in governor's budget
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby had some good news for the County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday night. She told the committee Gov. Bill Lee has included several projects the committee has been working on to be part of his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
Johnson City Press
Fallen Big Stone Gap officer to be honored in Washington, D.C.
BIG STONE GAP – Two years after his death, Michael Chandler’s name will be honored with those of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Chandler had turned 29 when he was shot after responding to a call just outside the city limits on Nov. 13, 2021. His funeral was attended by 2,000 area residents, law enforcement and state and federal officials.
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners to consider extending consultant's contract
Washington County commissioners are being asking to approve a 15-month contract with a communications consultant in the amount of $62,490. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a resolution to the full commission on Feb. 23 that extends the county’s current contract with Mary Ellen Miller for those services. The recommendation, which comes from the Washington County Communications Task Force, calls for the county to extend its existing contract with Miller through the end of the current fiscal year and into the next budget year, which will end on June 30, 2024.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins BOE passes resolution opposing third-grade retention law
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the state’s new law regarding third-grade retention. The board discussed the resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County BOE discusses issues with bussing
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education heard from its transportation supervisor at its last meeting about serious behavioral issues and staffing issues that have caused some bus routes to be delayed. The BOE discussed this matter at its last regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 2.
bjournal.com
Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
Washingtonian.com
The Abortion Battle on Virginia’s Border
It’s 10 o’clock on a Monday morning, and the phones are ringing at Bristol Women’s Health. “Do you know the first day of your last menstrual cycle?” asks Krystal Biggs, wearing a black headset over her reddish dyed braid. “Looks like you’re just about four weeks, so we’d be able to do the medication abortion. Was there any particular day that you’d want to come in next week?”
Johnson City Press
ETSU Office of Professional Development to offer ‘Podcasting for Everyone’ workshop
Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing formats for creating and consuming news, opinion and entertainment, and East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication are teaming up to help aspiring podcasters learn the tools and tricks of the trade. A three-night workshop, “Podcasting...
Johnson City Press
Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to cut ribbon on spay/neuter clinic Tuesday
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday. The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 N. Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.
wjhl.com
Honaker police seeking at-risk 22-year-old
Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia …. Post's 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Community Heroes: Linda Skeens’ talent highlights …. Linda Skeens hit the mainstream...
Johnson City Press
Local Rogersville native chosen to be a Tennessee Tech Trailblazer
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native has been selected to participate as a Tennessee Tech University Trailblazer, which contributes to student recruitment. Cheyenne Bare, an accounting major, was selected to join the newest Trailblazer class.
Johnson City Press
Public invited to Habitat home dedication
A home dedication ceremony will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 17, for Holston Habitat for Humanity homebuyer Keena and her son Dalvin when they will receive the keys to their new home at 219 E. Myrtle Ave. in Johnson City. Community members, volunteers, and other Holston Habitat supporters...
Johnson City Press
Ballad announces addition of new walk-in crisis center
Ballad Health announced the opening of its new Walk-in Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital, 403 N. State of Franklin Road, on Monday. The clinic soft launched in December, but is now fully up and running. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies, according to Nikki Vanburen, Woodridge chief nursing officer and associate administrator.
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
Johnson City Press
Ballad opens cardiology practice in Norton
NORTON – Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services. Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Health Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
wjhl.com
Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities
Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
