Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive. A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in east Charlotte on Sunday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road. It is currently unclear how the individual died. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex contained

The Tesla owner said he recognized the person in the surveillance footage. Crews said smoke was showing when they arrived. Charlotte leaders to consider restructuring city government. Updated: 7 hours ago. That includes how long the mayor and council members serve, as well as adding a district. CMPD investigating accidental...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews called to apartment fire in northeast Charlotte

Close to a dozen CFD units were at Wexford Meadows Lane shortly after 5:30 a.m., as crews worked to put the fire out. Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tesla owner said he recognized the person in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville

Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death. Updated: 6 hours ago. CATS bus drivers have also been vocal, demanding changes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged with having gun on Catawba College campus

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with having a gun on the campus of Catawba College, pointing it at someone, and pulling a fire alarm. The incident happened on Sunday morning just before 3:00 a.m. at Woodson Hall, according to Catawba College officials. On Monday morning charges...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte leaders to consider restructuring city government

Close to a dozen CFD units were at Wexford Meadows Lane shortly after 5:30 a.m., as crews worked to put the fire out. Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Tesla owner said he recognized the person in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested

It’s been a warmer winter. Does this mean worse allergies this spring?. WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 2 hours ago. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

