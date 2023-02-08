Could you be the next one behind the wheel of this 120 mph roadster from 1949?. Remember when you were a little kid and a brand new car would pass you by? The feeling of suspense as you heard the rumbling engine approach, a stunning glimmer of sun hitting the paint job, and finally coming to the logical conclusion you had just seen a spaceship. That's exactly what kind of sensation you might get behind the wheel of this 1949 Jaguar XK120 Roadster. A wonderfully crafted classic car from a time when things were starting to look up in economies and cultures around the globe, the car was the industry leader in performance for many reasons. On top of that, it's going to be pretty hard to find one in such good condition as this.

8 DAYS AGO