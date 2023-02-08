Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Has 'Plenty of Positive Tape', Says Former Pro Bowl RB

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson had a superb rookie season and landed in Maurice Jones-Drew's top 75 running backs list in the NFL.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson ended his rookie campaign with a sense of belonging. After missing out on the first four games due to the shooting incident, Robinson quickly found his groove in Scott Turner's offense .

Such was his ability and form throughout the year, Robinson has landed on former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew's top 75 running backs list.

In fact, inside the top 30. In a piece for NFL.com , Jones-Drew had nothing but glowing words for the Commanders rookie.

"Robinson finished his rookie campaign as the team's leader in carries and rushing yards despite not seeing the field until Week 5 and splitting time with Antonio Gibson," Jones-Drew wrote. "He put out plenty of positive tape to build on in Year 2."

Robinson would finish the season with 797 rushing yards and two touchdowns from his 12 games. He finished fifth among all rookie running backs for yards and rushing attempts, despite missing four games.

He also ranked third in rushing yards per game (66.4) behind only Kenneth Walker (70.0) and Dameon Pearce.

So as Jones-Drew points out, there is a lot to build on for Robinson as he enters his second year in the NFL system.

Known for his brutal running style, Robinson totaled 20+ carries in three of his last four games as he became the bell cow for Ron Rivera's team.

But after offensive coordinator Turner was relieved of his duties, just what Robinson's workload looks like under a fresh set of eyes remains to be seen.

Landing at No. 28 in Jones-Drew's list of 75 is quite the feat for the running back, and all indicators point to Robinson building on a great rookie season next season .

