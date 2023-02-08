ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Starting 5: Knicks Pull Out Close Win in Orlando

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC FALL SHORT VS. KNICKS

"The Orlando Magic is shaking its head after a 102-98 loss to the New York Knicks Tuesday night at the Amway Center."

2. PAOLO BANCHERO GOES NO. 1... AGAIN; FRANZ WAGNER GOES NO. 2 IN RISING STARS DRAFT

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is once again the No. 1 overall pick, this time in the Rising Stars Challenge draft.

Banchero was selected as part of Team Gasol, coached by NBA legend Pau Gasol.

Banchero's teammate Franz Wagner was taken No. 2 by Team Williams, coached by NBA All-Star Deron Williams.

3. HEAT DUMP DEWAYNE DEDMON

Spurs receive: Dewayne Dedmon, second-round pick

Heat receive: cash considerations

The Miami Heat are opening up a roster spot, trading veteran center Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs along with a second-round pick.

4. NETS CLEAR SPACE

Nets receive: future draft capital

Kings receive: Kessler Edwards, cash considerations

The Nets, looking to clear a roster spot and cap space, have traded reserve forward Kessler Edwards to the Kings.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tomorrow night against the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

