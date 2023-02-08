ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Fox 59

Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission

MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events

BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A newly installed vending machine at an i-p-s elementary school isn’t serving up soda… but books!  Colleen Turner is a language teacher at Meredith Nicholson School 96. “Students can put a golden coin in the machine and select a book and keep that book forever,” Turner said. Students earn coins through different incentives, like […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report

According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

