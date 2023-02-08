Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Fox 59
Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission
Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary …. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 9, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 9, 2023. Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyota...
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
wbiw.com
Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events
BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Martha the Mop Lady Maggie Kinabrew: 'It's By Far the Largest Crowd I Ever Sung For'
Jacobs School of Music opera singer Maggie Kinabrew sang as the iconic Martha the Mop Lady for the Indiana, Ohio State basketball game on Jan. 28. This performer has always had ties to Indiana basketball, which will now be a forever thing as she's getting recognized in the community for her incredible performance.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
WISH-TV
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
Ex-Johnson County man wanted for theft, fraud believed to be in West Virginia
A sheriff’s office in West Virginia is asking for the public’s help in located a man currently wanted in Johnson County on fraud and theft charges.
IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A newly installed vending machine at an i-p-s elementary school isn’t serving up soda… but books! Colleen Turner is a language teacher at Meredith Nicholson School 96. “Students can put a golden coin in the machine and select a book and keep that book forever,” Turner said. Students earn coins through different incentives, like […]
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
bloomingtonian.com
Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report
According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
