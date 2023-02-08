ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond.  The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
The Atlantic

Republicans Keep Underestimating Joe Biden

Joe Biden knows how to handle a tough crowd. This was evident last night at the State of the Union, and it was apparent to me seven years ago, on March 20, 2016. On that day, President Barack Obama sent Biden to sell the recently struck Iran nuclear deal to the national conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). This was the political equivalent of asking the vice president to push New York Times subscriptions at a Donald Trump rally. Over the previous year, AIPAC had spent every ounce of its political capital to oppose Obama’s accord with...
Godwin

Biden presents the State of the Union for the first time.

A message of hope and optimism is anticipated from President Joe Biden in his speech on Tuesday night. But for Californian Republican and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the country's continuing inflation problems paint a more bleak image of the condition of the union.
wznd.com

President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
Christopher Shanks

President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address: A Vision for a United America

The State of the Union Address is an annual event in the political arena that captures the attention of millions of Americans. Last year, 38.2 million people tuned in to witness President Joe Biden's address, where he outlined his moderate plan for the nation, highlighted his administration's accomplishments, and offered his vision for a united America. In this article, we'll dive deeper into the key highlights of President Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address and analyze its impact on the nation.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

