Connecticut State

As more patients travel to New England for abortions, Connecticut looks to expand access

By Sujata Srinivasan, Connecticut Public Radio
WBUR
 1 day ago
Connecticut Public

Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

It’s time to ditch Eversource

The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBUR

High school equivalency exam is now free for learners in Mass.

Adult learners earning their high school credentials in Massachusetts can now take the high school equivalency exam for free. The state has been covering the cost of the General Educational Development exam, or GED, since fall of 2022. Beginning this week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education started covering the cost for the state's other recognized option, known as the High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET, according to a news release Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Massachusetts hospitals set new expectations for unruly patients

"It’s never OK to assault anyone in a health care facility." For the first time, Massachusetts hospitals are banding together to implement a new code of conduct for abusive patients following a rise in physical assaults, verbal abuse, and threatening against hospital employees, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Report: St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully disclose patient prices

WORCESTER — St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully meet federal regulations that require hospitals to accurately and publicly disclose what they charge patients for medical services, according to a report by the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate.  Two other Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Massachusetts also failed in this area, according to the report: MetroWest Medical...
WORCESTER, MA
FOX 61

'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WOLF

Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity

HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
rinewstoday.com

Dr. Stephen Skoly returns to hold State of Rhode Island accountable

Going back to the most restrictive part of the COVID pandemic time, Dr. Stephen Skoly, a maxillofacial surgeon providing acute care not only to the general public, but working on prisoners from the ACI and patients from the Eleanor Slater Hospital and forensic units who had severe oral injuries such as broken jaws, gunshots to the mouth area, etc. found himself unable to comply with restrictions imposed on him, and therefore unable to practice. In some instances, Dr. Skoly is the only practitioner in Rhode Island to do this type of work. His Cranston office also provides regular oral surgery, implants, and other surgical work not done by routine dentists. While dentists have been decreasing in numbers in Rhode Island, maxillofacial surgeons are even more rare.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Bill Would Reimburse Subscribers to Local Newspapers With Tax Credit

A bill being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers would provide a tax credit to reimburse the cost of local newspaper subscriptions. If passed, the proposed law would reimburse any Massachusetts resident up to $250 a year. Qualifying newspapers would have to publish original local content about stories in their area, and at least one person in the newsroom would have to live in the area being covered.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Connecticut National Guard units deploy to the Middle East

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — About 70 Connecticut National Guard soldiers deployed to the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS. State officials shared words of praise at the ceremony held at the Connecticut Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility and Readiness Center in Windsor Locks. “When President Kennedy said […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP 22News

Massachusetts offers coyote hazing tips

BOSTON (SHNS) – Coyotes are present in every Massachusetts city and town, according to state wildlife officials, who are out Tuesday with new tips to prevent rare “negative coyote encounters” during their ongoing mating season. “Whenever you see a coyote in your yard, you should aggressively haze...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

