As more patients travel to New England for abortions, Connecticut looks to expand access

Going back to the most restrictive part of the COVID pandemic time, Dr. Stephen Skoly, a maxillofacial surgeon providing acute care not only to the general public, but working on prisoners from the ACI and patients from the Eleanor Slater Hospital and forensic units who had severe oral injuries such as broken jaws, gunshots to the mouth area, etc. found himself unable to comply with restrictions imposed on him, and therefore unable to practice. In some instances, Dr. Skoly is the only practitioner in Rhode Island to do this type of work. His Cranston office also provides regular oral surgery, implants, and other surgical work not done by routine dentists. While dentists have been decreasing in numbers in Rhode Island, maxillofacial surgeons are even more rare.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO