5 Takes on a Reading Journal
I know that I’m not alone in loving books even when I can remember almost nothing about them, apart from the way they made me feel. I try to give myself some grace. I’m not being tested, after all. Not to mention, the feelings are the most important part to me. But if my memory fails me so often, perhaps I need a new tactic. And having a way to revisit books, for recommendation purposes or simply for the fun of a stroll down memory lane, is incredibly useful. That’s where book journaling comes in. Our responses to books can change over time. By that token, journaling about them is a great way to capture a snapshot of our reading lives that rereading a book won’t necessarily provide.
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Your Curated Queer TBR for February
Sometimes people ask me if I’m a mood reader or a TBR-maker, and I never know how to answer because I don’t really understand the question — I’m both! I’m constantly making TBRs for myself (yearly, monthly, weekly), and I’m also constantly ignoring those TBRs and reading random library books instead. I read what I feel like reading, and I like having lists of options.
Barbra Streisand Announces Memoir Out This Year
Barbra Streisand is an EGOT winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) performer with a career spanning six decades and many mediums. She won a Golden Globe for directing; she wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the major studio film Yentl; and she is one of the best-selling artists of all time — to name just a few of her accomplishments.
Haymarket Book Publisher Offering Free eBooks on Black History
Haymarket, a Chicago-based independent nonprofit book publisher, is offering free Black History books to combat book bans and the attack on education coming from the right. The publishing company released a statement February 2nd stating how they stand in solidarity with those in Florida and across the U.S. who are fighting book bans and education censorship.
Read These New Romance Releases Out in February 2023
It’s that time again! Are you a reader who feverishly anticipated new books? Who can’t wait to own these newly released novels in ebooks, paperbacks, hardcovers, and special editions, and put them on your shelves? And to immerse yourself into a whole new story with characters you have wanted to meet for a long time? Oh, you’re like me. Good thing that, for every month, we get a massive quantity of new book releases to enjoy. In the case of February, it’s only fitting to share a list with some romance book titles that release in the month of friendship and love.
Category Crossing: YA Authors Writing Adult Books in 2023 (+ 2 Adult Authors Going YA!)
Over the last half decade or so, there have been so many great YA authors making moves in the world of romance. Though anyone can read either YA or romance, the intended audiences for each are different and require something slightly different from the author — fewer high school scenarios in an adult romance book than there would be in a YA being just the tip of the iceberg, of course. But perhaps the thing that keeps me excited in seeing authors flex their skills across categories is just that. You get to see how an author can try out difference voices and styles while also seeing where and how their work has some unifying themes or tropes.
