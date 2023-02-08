ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

3 former Twitter executives to testify Wednesday at House hearing over handling of Hunter Biden laptop story

By Jeremy Herb, Sara Murray, Alayna Treene, CNN
crossroadstoday.com
 1 day ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Mother Jones

More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
WILMINGTON, DE
CNN

Biden's approval drops as he takes the spotlight from Trump

President Joe Biden's political standing has benefited greatly over the past couple of years from his predecessor Donald Trump's inability to cede the limelight. It's part of the reason that Biden's Democratic Party had one of the best midterms last fall for a party that controlled the White House, despite the president's low approval rating.
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market

As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question

President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Will Joe Biden run for president in 2024?

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, even as recent polls show American feeling lukewarm about the prospect of him seeking four more years in the White House.An ABC News/Washington Post poll showed just 42 per cent of respondents approve of his performance, with a majority of Americans – 53 per cent – saying they either “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of how Mr Biden has conducted himself in office.Another recent poll from the Associated Press showed 41 per cent of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s work as president, just two...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
The Independent

Trump predictably tries to make Biden’s State of the Union all about himself

Donald Trump was very active on Tuesday as his 2020 rival Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech from Capitol Hill.The former president (and current 2024 candidate) attempted to capture headlines and public attention with a long thread of live commentary meant to accompany his political foe’s address. Few saw it, however, as the former president remains inactive on Twitter after being unbanned by Elon Musk.“Having a hard time getting the words out, even though the Fake News will credit him with one of the Great Speeches of all time. I really want to see him...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy