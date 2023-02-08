Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m the breadwinner of the family. My husband has not been able to hold a full-time job for the last 10 years. He claims it was to support my career, but he was never able to find a job when I said I would follow him. I have a decently paying job, and we have two children. The problem is my husband has complete control of the finances. He will not give me access to the saving account which holds all our savings, and which my paycheck has helped build. I have tried talking to him several times, but he makes excuses that I was living beyond my means when I was a graduate student, and that he is better with money. I don’t have any bad habits—I don’t get my nails or hair done on a regular basis, and hardly buy anything without discussing it with him. He thinks I will spend all the money if I find out about it. I only want to know how much money we are saving since I have two young children and need to think about my future. Am I wrong in asking for access to the savings account?

