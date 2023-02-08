ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Her healthy husband died aged 26. The silent killer was in their home

When Hurricane Ian swept through Florida in September, Christian Childers and Kendra Elliott’s home on the central Gulf Coast town of Englewood became swamped under five inches of water.The water subsided a few days later, and then the toxic mould began to grow “dramatically” on walls, ceilings and air vents in the couple’s rented bungalow, Ms Elliott told The Independent. With thousands displaced and no emergency housing available, the blended family of six were forced to board up a bedroom and bathroom where the mould was at its worst and wait for help. In the ensuing weeks, Childers experienced...
‘She never has enough money’: I was adopted by a wealthy family, but my biological grandma says I need to financially support her — and buy her a condo

My biological mom died when I was a toddler, and the state felt that my grandmother wasn’t appropriate as a placement given that they found she had mental-health issues at that time. I was adopted by an upper-class family, and all communication with my biological grandma was prohibited after the adoption.
She was about to be evicted from her home of 20 years. Her neighbors came together to buy it for her.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Linda Taylor was devastated when her landlord told her she had two months to vacate the Minneapolis house she had proudly called home for nearly two decades. "It felt like the world had been pulled from under me," the 70-year-old told The Washington Post. "My house means everything to me," Taylor revealed that although she originally bought the house in 2004, she signed it back over to the previous owner when she started falling behind on payments, falling prey to a real estate deal she didn't understand. She has rented the home for about 15 years since then.
I’m the Breadwinner. Yet My Husband Insists On Controlling All Our Money.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m the breadwinner of the family. My husband has not been able to hold a full-time job for the last 10 years. He claims it was to support my career, but he was never able to find a job when I said I would follow him. I have a decently paying job, and we have two children. The problem is my husband has complete control of the finances. He will not give me access to the saving account which holds all our savings, and which my paycheck has helped build. I have tried talking to him several times, but he makes excuses that I was living beyond my means when I was a graduate student, and that he is better with money. I don’t have any bad habits—I don’t get my nails or hair done on a regular basis, and hardly buy anything without discussing it with him. He thinks I will spend all the money if I find out about it. I only want to know how much money we are saving since I have two young children and need to think about my future. Am I wrong in asking for access to the savings account?

