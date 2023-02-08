Read full article on original website
Overturned semi-truck crash in Douglas County takes hours to clear
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working to clear a crash that occurred earlier this morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to an overturned semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Douglas County just west of Lawrence impacting the right lane. The crash, which happened around 5 a.m. between mile marker 195 and 194, has […]
Driver dead after Amtrak train strikes FedEx truck near KC
CASS COUNTY —One person died in an accident with a train just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday south of Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol a FedEx truck was attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Hereford Road and Smart Road near Pleasant Hill. The driver of the...
WIBW
One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed in Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in Cass County
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
One killed in semi crash on I-70 in Lafayette County
At least one person was killed in a Lafayette County crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks near Odessa, Missouri, on Wednesday morning.
2 found shot, killed inside vehicle Wednesday in Kansas City
Kansas City police found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle on the 5200 block of 28th Terrace Wednesday. Both victims died.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police identify man, woman killed in double shooting on 28th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting late Wednesday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace, according to Kansas City police. Police were called out to the area just after 9:30 p.m. on a...
BLOG: Winter storm wreaks havoc on metro roads
Roads are treacherous and numerous accidents have been reported. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to get to their destinations.
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
Kansas City-area road crews respond to surprising snow storm Thursday
Thursday's morning commute was a mess for many drivers as they navigated unexpected snowfall in the Kansas City area.
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
KMBC.com
Widespread snow surprises overnight, slick road conditions and closings reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you don’t have to be on the roads Thursday morning, officials urge you to stay home. A surprise snowstorm overnight created slick, hazardous road conditions across the Kansas City area and spawned dozens of closings and thousands of power outages. Temperatures cooled more...
KMBC.com
Heavy, slushy snow stranded trucks and lines of cars on some highways Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials had a plea for motorists Thursday morning – if you can stay home, then stay home and off the roads. A snowstorm overnight created a mess on area roadways with heavy, wet and slushy snow. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download the...
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
WIBW
Man seriously injured after car crashes through barrier wall on I-70 in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash that sent his car through a concrete barrier wall and into opposite lanes of traffic on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Sunday on I-70...
Blue Springs police piloting license plate readers program
Blue Springs police launched an automatic license plate reader pilot program and say cameras have solved two crimes in less than a week.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
