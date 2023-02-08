Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Could overdose prevention sites be in Maryland’s future?
Advocates for overdose prevention sites say their yearslong effort to provide places in Maryland where people can more safely consume illegal drugs finally may be gaining traction. Also known as supervised injection sites, the facilities offer clean needles and other supplies to people who use drugs. Trained staff can intervene...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers consider a voluntary 'do not sell' list for guns
Editor's Note: This story discusses the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis or in need of mental health help , you can call 9-8-8, the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Maryland lawmakers are looking at a bill that would create a...
wypr.org
Blazing the Trail: Remembering Maryland's first Black lawyers
Continuing our observance of Black History Month, we begin today with a conversation about an important aspect of Black history here in Maryland concerning breaking the color barrier in the legal profession. Next Thursday night (February 16), the University of Baltimore School of Law will host a symposium with two...
Bay Net
Maryland Senate Republicans Announce 2023 Legislative Agenda
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Senate Republican Caucus announced its 2023 Legislative Agenda that is focused on commonsense proposals to relieve the rising cost of living, combat violent crime, promote educational opportunities and parental involvement, and champion transparency and accountability in State government. “Just as we have approached Governor...
Bay Net
Dangerous Physician-Assisted Suicide Legislation Introduced In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the 2023 version of the “End of Life Options Act” (SB845) was introduced in the Senate and we expect a House version to be filed by the end of the week. The proposal is the same dangerous, misguided policy that has failed repeatedly in Maryland. The Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide coalition remains staunchly opposed to legalizing physician-assisted suicide (PAS) for the same array of concerns, which the bill’s proponents continue to ignore. The fact that the General Assembly is being asked to consider the same significantly flawed bill yet again shows that the out-of-state interests pushing their agenda in Maryland are out of touch with the people and leaders of our state.
Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students
This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
wypr.org
Is the future of work a four-day week?
Pandemic burnout is building zeal for a four-day workweek. Maryland lawmakers are looking at offering a tax break to companies which give it a try. We speak with the bill’s House sponsor, Delegate Vaughn Stewart. Then, Boston College sociologist and economist Juliet Schor shares the results of an international pilot of four-day workweeks.
Ocean City Today
Following MD Blueprint akin to 'Building a plane headed down the runway'
ANNAPOLIS — Following Maryland’s Blueprint for Education, the Kirwan education law, is proving challenging not just for those figuring out how to budget for the plan, but also for educators trying to implement it. Under the lead of Executive Director Dr. Kelly Griffith, the Eastern Shore of Maryland...
WTOP
More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan
Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
Wbaltv.com
One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
americanmilitarynews.com
Maryland trying to expand ‘gun free zones’ as concealed carry permits soar
The state of Maryland has seen a seven-fold increase in concealed carry permit applications since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in June that ruled that laws that limited access to concealed carry permits. Now, gun control advocates in the Maryland legislature are bringing several new bills to limit access to guns, including broadly expanding the number of gun free zones throughout the state.
88-page bill details legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — On July 1, 2023, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Maryland. In November, more than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis...
fox5dc.com
New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
Moore, Alsobrooks headline list of prominent Marylanders attending Biden's speech as guests of the delegation. The post Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Governor Wes Moore’s Statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:. “I’d like to thank Senator Cardin for the invitation to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address—it was historic both in celebrating the Biden-Harris administration’s achievements and in sharing their vision for America’s future. Marylanders should be confident in our strong support and partners in Washington—including President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our Congressional delegation—who will work closely with us to build on bipartisan legislative accomplishments and do everything we can to help Maryland’s working families.
Wbaltv.com
Bill to require use of ignition interlock devices seeks to close Noah's Law loophole
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of Maryland lawmakers is once again calling for changes to Noah's Law, saying it has too many loopholes. Noah's Law requires everyone convicted of drunken driving to use an ignition interlock device, but critics said a loophole in the statute is letting many off the hook.
wypr.org
Maryland's legislative debates on guns you should be watching
Maryland lawmakers Tuesday will take up several bills regarding guns. One is in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for more concealed carry permits in the state. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will examine a series of bills that includes where concealed carry...
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
WBAL Radio
GOP Dan Cox joins Pennsylvania senator as chief of staff
Former Frederick County Delegate Dan Cox, who was last year's Republican candidate for governor, has a new job in Pennsylvania. Cox was hired as the chief of staff for Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano. Mastrianao ran for governor in Pennsylvania in 2022. He lost to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Like...
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
