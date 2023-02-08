ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
Robb Report

Meet the ‘Caspian Sea Monster,’ the 302-Foot Soviet Superplane That May Get a Second Life as a Luxury Commuter

Two years ago, Russian authorities pulled a “sea monster” from a remote military pier on the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water. But the 302-foot Lun-class ekranoplan was no legendary Nessie swimming the depths of Loch Ness. It was a hybrid boat-aircraft built during the Cold War, weighing 380 tons, with a 148-foot wingspan and 340-mph top speed. The military aircraft, designed to attack NATO nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, first entered service in 1987. It was decommissioned when the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s. The Lun-class craft spent three decades hidden away at a naval...
The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
BGR.com

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT

At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
coinjournal.net

Flare and Uppercent collaborate to create an e-learning NFT marketplace

Flare and Uppercent have entered a strategic partnership to create an e-learning NFT marketplace. This would be the first NFT marketplace dedicated to e-learning. The NFTs would be issued in the Flare network. Flare and Uppercent to create the first NFT marketplace for e-learning. Interoperable blockchain network Flare has announced...
ffnews.com

Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe

Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
coinjournal.net

Uniswap v3 to deploy on Boba Network after approval by its DAO

Uniswap DAO has approved the deployment of Uniswap v3 on Boba Network. The approval follows a favourable community vote. The deployment will increase the total value locked and transaction volume on Uniswap. Version 3 (v3) of Uniswap will be deployed on Boba Network (BOBA/USD) in the coming weeks following the...
coinjournal.net

London to host the largest Crypto & Blockchain Conference

London is set to host the UK’s biggest blockchain event, with over 3,000 attendees from 65 countries expected. The Blockchain Economy Summit is scheduled for February 27-28. After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries.
Fortune

Binance suspends bank transfers of U.S. dollars

After a stretch that has seen the world’s biggest crypto exchange bleed billions of dollars in assets, Binance announced today that customers would no longer be able to transfer U.S. dollars from bank accounts into the exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrency. A Binance spokesperson told Fortune that the...
todaynftnews.com

Nokia connects distant breweries via the metaverse

The telecoms infrastructure company Nokia has been searching for methods to leverage the metaverse to help workers in faraway areas, from beer breweries on opposite sides of the world to aviation technicians in remote airports. Many people are familiar with Nokia as a maker of consumer mobile handsets, but it...
coinjournal.net

UK releases consultation paper for its Digital Pound project

The Bank of England and HM Treasury published the consultation paper for a Digital Pound on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) is envisioned as digital money to work alongside, not replace cash and that households and businesses can use in their everyday life. Yield App...

