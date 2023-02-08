Read full article on original website
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
Quartz
Norfolk Southern is giving $25,000 to an Ohio town where it caused a life-or-death evacuation
On Feb. 6, an apocalyptic plume of gas rose over the village of East Palestine, Ohio, blotting out the sky. Norfolk Southern, the US railway company responsible for the toxic spew of vinyl chloride, has now offered a $25,000 donation to assist the area’s nearly 5,000 residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes, or face death.
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine officials update residents as they return home from evacuation order
Residents of East Palestine are returning home after an evacuation order, which resulted from a train derailment Friday evening was lifted Wednesday afternoon. Village officials including Mayor, Trent Conaway, Fire Chief Keith Drabick and Columbiana County EMA Director, Peggy Clark all gathered for a press conference to provide answers to the questions and concerns residents have about their return.
Evacuation order lifted for residents near East Palestine train derailment
The evacuation order issued to East Palestine and some Beaver County residents has been lifted.
butlerradio.com
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
WFMJ.com
Officials hold final press briefing (for now) on East Palestine aftermath
"It's been a long five days," said East Palestine mayor Trent Conaway with a sigh. For many folks in his village, life is being marked in two halves. Before the train disaster and after. "I have to make them go home at this point to make sure they get enough...
WFMJ.com
Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation
NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
Ohio train derailment: Lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A lawsuit has now been filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as plaintiffs in the case seek damages connected to the East Palestine train derailment in Columbiana County. The lawsuit says the derailment “was caused by the negligence of defendants in the operation of the subject...
WFMJ.com
Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine
Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions. They talked about tests of air in the former no go zone and long term monitoring. WFMJ News has requested the...
WFMJ.com
WFMJ.com
No permanent return home yet for a one mile radius in East Palestine
As this state of emergency continues in East Palestine after a train derailment that contained thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals the biggest question on residents minds is when can they go home?. But they're fearful asking is it safe to go home?. Officials say they are working to find...
butlerradio.com
WFMJ.com
East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday
People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
Class action lawsuit filed in train derailment, controlled chemical release in East Palestine
A federal class action lawsuit has been filed against the railway company accused in Friday’s train derailment that displaced several communities around the area.
