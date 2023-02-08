ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine officials update residents as they return home from evacuation order

Residents of East Palestine are returning home after an evacuation order, which resulted from a train derailment Friday evening was lifted Wednesday afternoon. Village officials including Mayor, Trent Conaway, Fire Chief Keith Drabick and Columbiana County EMA Director, Peggy Clark all gathered for a press conference to provide answers to the questions and concerns residents have about their return.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Cranberry Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Rochester and Graham School Roads. Crews from Cranberry and Harmony were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment

Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation

NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Coroner releases identity of body found near Broad Street in Struthers

The Mahoning County Coroner has released the identity of a deceased body that was found near Broad Street Monday evening. According to a press release from the Coroner's Office, the male was identified as 46-year-old Edward Such III. According to a police report, Such's body was found near Broad Street...
STRUTHERS, OH
butlerradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Route 28 Crash

One man was seriously injured in an accident this morning on Route 28 in southern Butler County. The one car accident happened around 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lane near the Route 356 Butler/Freeport exit. Dispatchers say a vehicle crashed into a tree. When crews arrived they found one man...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday

People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy