WPTV
Cool start to the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A chilly start to the day on Monday with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. A cool front came through late Saturday and ushered in the cooler and less humid air. With a northwest wind, highs Monday will be mainly in the 60s, but some may end up in the low 70s.
WPTV
Warm on Saturday with some afternoon showers, then cooler by Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This evening, temperatures down to the low-mid 70s with a few inland showers. Some of those showers could skirt the Treasure Coast. Tonight, temperatures down to the 60s-low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. Tomorrow, warm...
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
WPTV
Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald, Zach Johnson commit to Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The team captains of the upcoming Ryder Cup have committed to play in the Honda Classic. Luke Donald and Zach Johnson have committed to play in Palm Beach County's premier golf tournament, which starts Feb. 23 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens.
Huge store chain opening another Florida location
A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Florida Man Wins Big In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The lucky winner is taking home the big bucks!
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
Click10.com
‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26,...
