Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
Related
click orlando
💟Enter to win Dora Queen paddlewheel boat cruise, dinner for two
TAVARES, Fla. – Looking for a romantic, laid back activity for you and your loved one or crush? (Or just a fun time with a friend?) News 6 has you covered with a Sunday Funday cruise for two on the Dora Queen paddlewheel boat and we’re throwing in dinner afterward.
villages-news.com
Officials acknowledge difficulties at Hacienda Hills temporary postal trailer
Amenity Authority Committee members have acknowledged the difficult situation facing residents who collect their mail at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility. AAC member Jim Vaccaro said he recently spent time over at the temporary facility and got an earful from residents who are extremely unhappy with the hand they’ve been dealt.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
Popular Puerto Rican Takeout Eatery to Re-Open as Sit-Down Establishment in Sanford
“We are reopening because we have a vision and we want to make sure it’s accomplished.”
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Over Rainbow Square Shopping Center In Dunnellon
Check out this beautiful rainbow photographed on Saturday over the parking lot of Publix at Rainbow Square Shopping Center in Dunnellon. What a fitting scene to have over a shopping center with that name! Thanks to Jeff Branning for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Bobette Allen is creating a loving space for children in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - “My babies are my life. There my love. They are my everything. If it wasn’t for them, oh my god I don’t know where I would be today”. It is that raw emotion and love that led Bobette Allen, or Mrs. Bobbie, to start Little Jem Stones Academy.
Citrus County Chronicle
No encore for Inverness Country Jam in 2023
Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam is ending on a sour and final note. After the three-day music event in October came in over budget, failed to generate the revenues hoped for, and left its promotor asking Inverness for more money if he was to hold another Cooter Jam in 2023, city officials decided to look elsewhere.
villages-news.com
The Sharon will add outdoor seating and bar at town square
The Sharon Morse Performing Arts Center will be adding an outdoor seating area and bar at Spanish Springs Town Square. Plans have been submitted to the Town of Lady Lake for the 656-square-feet addition to the performing arts center which anchors the square. The addition is to be known as...
ocala-news.com
Zip line installation underway at Coehadjoe Park
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s installation of a brand-new zip line at Coehadjoe Park is making steady progress as the project nears completion. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department shared several photos of the zip line and stated that the installation is “coming along smoothly.”
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The stands were packed at the Black Stallion Reading Project in the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how students and teachers were impacted by this reading.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!
The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
ocala-news.com
Brick City Anime Festival returns to World Equestrian Center this weekend
The Brick City Anime Festival will return to the World Equestrian Center this weekend for its second annual installment. The anime and cosplay convention will take place on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, February 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the World Equestrian Center’s Expo 1 Building located at 1284 NW 87th Court Road in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Attorney proposes solution for abandoned cars and golf carts in The Villages
A solution has been proposed for the longstanding problem of abandoned cars and golf carts in The Villages. Attorney Kevin Stone, who serves as counsel to the Amenity Authority Committee and the Village Center Community Development District, said Wednesday he is working on a potential solution to the problem. “The...
Villages Daily Sun
New volleyball league serves players’ spirit of competition
The newest volleyball venture in The Villages sprang out of last year’s National Senior Games. And over time, it just might bring more hardware back to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “There were a lot of teams from The Villages (at nationals), and we had talked about how we wanted...
villages-news.com
La Hacienda Catering booted from rec center after failing to pay rent
A longtime catering company has been booted from a recreation center in The Villages after failing to pay rent. La Hacienda Catering began serving The Villages in 1993. The catering company has a prominent history in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, including catering events featuring President George W. Bush and former Gov. Jeb Bush.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
villages-news.com
‘Stupid’ shoplifter sprints to Starbucks after foiled theft at Home Depot
A “stupid” shoplifter sprinted to Starbucks in an attempt to outrun police after a foiled theft at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Carlos David Santiago, 43, of Tampa, attempted to leave Home Depot with three garage door openers for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Each of the garage door openers was valued in excess of $500, the report noted. He ran across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to the Starbucks. He was apprehended and admitted what he had done was “real stupid.”
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
villages-news.com
Too much noise coming from church tent
Sixteen years ago New Life Church bought our horse ranch on County Road 462 and we moved to Georgia. Three years ago I moved in with my father because my mother passed away and I didn’t want him to be alone. His house is still on 1 acre of our original property. All the churches around us are very beautiful, nicely kept and respectful. Until Encounter church and their white tent and horrific loud noise they call music resonates to all of these surrounding homes within, I am, sure a mile radius. It is so loud in our house you can’t hear our TVs. You can’t hear the music or what is being said all you hear is the bass and it sounds in your head. I don’t understand why they can’t turn it down. It goes on for nights out of the week. It is very disturbing, especially to the elderly. Our autistic son has a very bad reaction to loud noises especially the pounding. I have contacted, reached out to this church and no one has returned my calls no one has returned my emails they’re very disrespectful to the original people that lived on this beautiful used to be quiet East County Road 462. I am sure I am not the only one that has a concern and complaint about this place.
Comments / 1