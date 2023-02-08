Read full article on original website
Missing Lakota man found dead after Colorado launches new indigenous alert system
A new recently enacted program in Colorado aims to streamline the missing persons alert for indigenous people in the state disproportionately victimized by domestic violence.
WATCH: Colorado lawmakers to discuss horse slaughter ban
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Gabby Petito’s Parents, Lawyers Release New Photo of Her Bruised Face Before Utah Police Stop
Attorney Brian Stewart, who represents Gabby Petito’s parents, has released a previously unseen photo of the travel blogger with bruises on her face moments before her and Brian Laundrie’s encounter with Utah police. The new picture comes as her parents continue to build a case against the Moab Police Department for failing to protect their late daughter.
Snowboarder Found Guilty For Hit and Run Crash That Killed Famous Ski Instructor
A judge has found a Colorado snowboarder guilty after they left the scene of a collision that killed a skier. The hit-and-run crash occurred at Colorado’s Eldora Mountain. According to reports from The Daily Camera, the tragedy occurred on November 30, 2021. Now, over two years later, a judge...
This Deal Could Save the Colorado River—if California Doesn’t Blow It Up
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. After months of tense negotiation, a half-dozen states have reached an agreement to drastically cut their water usage and stabilize the drought-stricken Colorado River—as long as California doesn’t blow up the deal. The plan, which was developed without the input of Mexico or Native American tribes that rely on the river, seeks to stave off total collapse in the river for another few years, giving water users time to find a comprehensive solution for the chronically-depleted waterway.
Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses
Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
U.S. Must Pay $10.5 Million to Family of Woman Killed at Arches National Park
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Esther Nakajjigo, a 25-year-old Ugandan human rights activist, was killed in a horrific accident at Arches National Park on June 13, 2020. On Monday, a federal judge in Utah ruled that the U.S. government must pay her family more than $10 million in damages.
Dog From Texas Found in Colorado and the Story Is Straight Out of a Movie
The dog's microchip led back to his family in Texas.
Genealogist and professor break down true meaning behind Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
175 years ago on Feb. 2, 1848, the United States and Mexico signed the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. It ended the Mexican-American War and changed the lives of early Coloradans forever. Yet, it is a document that is sometimes just a footnote in American history. "The victors write the history books," said Charlene Garcia-Simms, a retired genealogist and teacher. "And we were not the victors." She knows the contributions Mexicans who settled in the Southwest made to the United States. "People that had become rich, they really did it on the backs of the people, you know from New Mexico and Mexico," she said. She...
California governor said he was meeting mass-shooting victims in the hospital when he was interrupted by news of another mass shooting
California is reeling after a man shot dead seven people in Half Moon Bay, just two days after a gunman killed 11 people at at Monterey Park.
Colorado's bee population in massive decline, future looking grim
Results of a study that was released in January show that western bumble bee numbers are on a steep decline in Colorado. According to the report, numbers of this bee species have dropped 72 percent in the Southern Rocky Mountain region between 1998 and 2020, with this region including the mountains that stretch through central Colorado, slightly extending into southern Wyoming and northern New Mexico.
Once and for All: Does Colorado Elevation Get You Drunker Faster?
Since your very first sip of beer or liquor, Coloradoans have been conditioned to believe that the state's elevation affects how much you can drink or at least how quickly you're a little tipsy, as compared to other, lower places across the U.S. Article after article about Colorado tourism touts...
California submits rival Colorado River water plan
California has submitted a rival plan for use of the Colorado River, after six other states accused it of refusing to cooperate in the battle over usage of a dwindling major US watercourse. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming were given until January 31 to come up...
The Colorado River hits a boiling point
MUTINY ON THE COLORADO — Push is coming to shove on the West's most important river. The seven states that share water from the Colorado River are as close to open conflict over dwindling supplies as they've ever been. Six of them ganged up on California last week, arguing that it should bear the brunt of supply cuts because a greater share of the water evaporates before it gets that far downriver.
Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt
A 46-year-old Texas pilot pleaded guilty late last week to a federal crime in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021, plane crash that exposed his attempted smuggling of five undocumented immigrants. Tobias Penner Peters admitted Thursday that he crashed a small plane with five undocumented immigrants aboard not long after...
Waiting for California: 6 Colorado River states reach agreement even as 7th still on sidelines
Six Western states along the Colorado River have reached a tentative agreement to cut back on shared water use from the river’s two major dams, but California — which receives the largest share of water from the river — did not sign on to the deal. In June, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton issued […] The post Waiting for California: 6 Colorado River states reach agreement even as 7th still on sidelines appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West
According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
Still no agreement between western states, including CA, on how to reduce Colorado River water use
With the Colorado River in crisis, there is still no agreement over which states and regions should have their water allocations cut back and how soon those cuts should go into effect.
Colorado Senator Calls for TikTok Ban
Colorado Springs, Colo. (KKTV) - Today Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. The senator cited national security concerns as reason for the ban saying “The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could weaponize TikTok against the United States, specifically, by forcing ByteDance to surrender Americans’ sensitive data or manipulate the content Americans receive to advance China’s interests,”
