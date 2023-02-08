175 years ago on Feb. 2, 1848, the United States and Mexico signed the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. It ended the Mexican-American War and changed the lives of early Coloradans forever. Yet, it is a document that is sometimes just a footnote in American history. "The victors write the history books," said Charlene Garcia-Simms, a retired genealogist and teacher. "And we were not the victors." She knows the contributions Mexicans who settled in the Southwest made to the United States. "People that had become rich, they really did it on the backs of the people, you know from New Mexico and Mexico," she said. She...

