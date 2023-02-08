ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
Mother Jones

This Deal Could Save the Colorado River—if California Doesn’t Blow It Up

This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. After months of tense negotiation, a half-dozen states have reached an agreement to drastically cut their water usage and stabilize the drought-stricken Colorado River—as long as California doesn’t blow up the deal. The plan, which was developed without the input of Mexico or Native American tribes that rely on the river, seeks to stave off total collapse in the river for another few years, giving water users time to find a comprehensive solution for the chronically-depleted waterway.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses

Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
COLORADO STATE
outsidemagazine

U.S. Must Pay $10.5 Million to Family of Woman Killed at Arches National Park

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Esther Nakajjigo, a 25-year-old Ugandan human rights activist, was killed in a horrific accident at Arches National Park on June 13, 2020. On Monday, a federal judge in Utah ruled that the U.S. government must pay her family more than $10 million in damages.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Genealogist and professor break down true meaning behind Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo

175 years ago on Feb. 2, 1848, the United States and Mexico signed the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. It ended the Mexican-American War and changed the lives of early Coloradans forever. Yet, it is a document that is sometimes just a footnote in American history. "The victors write the history books," said Charlene Garcia-Simms, a retired genealogist and teacher. "And we were not the victors." She knows the contributions Mexicans who settled in the Southwest made to the United States. "People that had become rich, they really did it on the backs of the people, you know from New Mexico and Mexico," she said. She...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's bee population in massive decline, future looking grim

Results of a study that was released in January show that western bumble bee numbers are on a steep decline in Colorado. According to the report, numbers of this bee species have dropped 72 percent in the Southern Rocky Mountain region between 1998 and 2020, with this region including the mountains that stretch through central Colorado, slightly extending into southern Wyoming and northern New Mexico.
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

California submits rival Colorado River water plan

California has submitted a rival plan for use of the Colorado River, after six other states accused it of refusing to cooperate in the battle over usage of a dwindling major US watercourse. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming were given until January 31 to come up...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The Colorado River hits a boiling point

MUTINY ON THE COLORADO — Push is coming to shove on the West's most important river. The seven states that share water from the Colorado River are as close to open conflict over dwindling supplies as they've ever been. Six of them ganged up on California last week, arguing that it should bear the brunt of supply cuts because a greater share of the water evaporates before it gets that far downriver.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt

A 46-year-old Texas pilot pleaded guilty late last week to a federal crime in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021, plane crash that exposed his attempted smuggling of five undocumented immigrants. Tobias Penner Peters admitted Thursday that he crashed a small plane with five undocumented immigrants aboard not long after...
TEXAS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Waiting for California: 6 Colorado River states reach agreement even as 7th still on sidelines

Six Western states along the Colorado River have reached a tentative agreement to cut back on shared water use from the river’s two major dams, but California — which receives the largest share of water from the river — did not sign on to the deal. In June, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton issued […] The post Waiting for California: 6 Colorado River states reach agreement even as 7th still on sidelines appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West

According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado Senator Calls for TikTok Ban

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KKTV) - Today Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. The senator cited national security concerns as reason for the ban saying “The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could weaponize TikTok against the United States, specifically, by forcing ByteDance to surrender Americans’ sensitive data or manipulate the content Americans receive to advance China’s interests,”
COLORADO STATE

