ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon has fallen short at the point guard position this season

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3KOu_0kgGzPLl00

We are talking to our friends at Ducks Wire about the USC-Oregon men’s basketball game on Thursday night in Eugene. USC is on the good side of the bubble, Oregon the bad side. It’s a game Oregon needs more than USC, but it’s a game the Trojans really want to win due to the pressure it would remove from their plate heading into the second half of February.

We asked Ducks Wire analyst Donald Smalley about Oregon’s continuing inconsistency:

*

Trojans Wire:

“Why has UO not been able to escape the pattern of playing one great game, then one bad game, this season?”

Donald Smalley, Ducks Wire:

“Consistency has definitely been an issue for the Ducks. They’ll look great in one game and look the complete opposite just two days later. The lack of a true point guard has really hurt this team over the course of the season. Fingers crossed that changes next season with Jackson Shelstad.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

247 Sports' Greg Biggins explains how Oregon fought to land Uiagalelei and Pleasant for 2023 class

With National Signing Day a week in the rearview mirror, the Oregon Ducks class of 2023 ranks as one of the best in the country. The Ducks finished with the No. 9 class overall, including transfer recruits, and the No. 8 class when only taking prep/JUCO recruits into account. For Dan Lanning's second season in Eugene, a top-10 class and the second-highest class in program history was a great start. Oregon's 2023 class could have been even better, as the Ducks fell just short of five-stars Peyton Bowen, David Hicks Jr., and Nyckoles Harbor.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Oregon Football 2023 Recruiting Class

Oregon signed the Pac-12's top recruiting class in 2023 in Dan Lanning's first full cycle as a head coach. The Ducks signed nearly 40 players in what's shaping up to be a significant roster overhaul. 247 national ranking: 8 278.45 points | No. 1 Alabama 327.68 points. 247 Pac-12 ranking:...
EUGENE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

FROM THE SIDELINES: If you're asking for Scott Rueck's dismissal, you're the problem, not him

Scott Rueck is a good coach, and any assertion otherwise is absurd. The Oregon State girls basketball coach has been under fire of late as a result of a Beavers team that’s 11-12 overall, 3-9 in the Pac-12 Conference, and riding a four-game losing streak after a blowout home defeat to Colorado on Feb. 5. The Beavers are going to finish in the bottom fourth of the conference, there will...
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

The new North Eugene High School campus will soon be open.

The current North Eugene High School's future remains unknown. Fate of old North Eugene High School campus up in the air. With the new school planned to function as the new campus as soon as the fall 2023 semester, many are wondering what the district plans to do with the land and the structure.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

OSP: Icy conditions, speed lead to deadly crash on Hwy 228 near Sweet Home

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash near Sweet Home early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. At about 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. OSP said an investigation showed a silver GMC Canyon was westbound on the highway when the driver lost control, crossed the eastbound lane and struck a large tree.
SWEET HOME, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Oregon With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

If you’re looking for somewhere very special and different to eat in Albany, Oregon, then you’ll love Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant. This restaurant first opened in 1984 and it’s still family-owned and operated. Today, it’s in a historic, 100-year-old building in downtown Albany. At Novak’s, you can get excellent Hungarian food on Thursdays and Fridays each week. You can order off the menu or opt for the Dinner Buffet Feast. Everything on the buffet is fantastic, but you’ll be especially impressed by the desserts. Novak’s is known for its desserts, so be sure to save room for them. Read on to learn more about this incredible buffet in Oregon.
ALBANY, OR
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA
kpic

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 58- LANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters (52) from Eugene, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. The dump truck driver, identified as Jesse Alan Rodolf (44) of Lakeview, was uninjured. Cynthia Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene. Icy road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy