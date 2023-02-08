Oregon has fallen short at the point guard position this season

We are talking to our friends at Ducks Wire about the USC-Oregon men’s basketball game on Thursday night in Eugene. USC is on the good side of the bubble, Oregon the bad side. It’s a game Oregon needs more than USC, but it’s a game the Trojans really want to win due to the pressure it would remove from their plate heading into the second half of February.

We asked Ducks Wire analyst Donald Smalley about Oregon’s continuing inconsistency:

*

Trojans Wire:

“Why has UO not been able to escape the pattern of playing one great game, then one bad game, this season?”

Donald Smalley, Ducks Wire:

“Consistency has definitely been an issue for the Ducks. They’ll look great in one game and look the complete opposite just two days later. The lack of a true point guard has really hurt this team over the course of the season. Fingers crossed that changes next season with Jackson Shelstad.”