Ducks Wire discusses USC-Oregon men's basketball game on Thursday

It’s a USC-Oregon basketball week here at Trojans Wire. We naturally reached out to our friends at Ducks Wire to get insights on the Ducks — first for the men’s game on Thursday in Eugene, then for the women’s game Friday in the Galen Center.

Let’s start with the men. We talked to Ducks Wire staff analyst Donald Smalley.

We began with a look at what Oregon needs to make the Big Dance one month from now:

Trojans Wire:

“Oregon needs a UCLA win and how many other wins to make the NCAA Tournament? Is USC a must-win or not?”

Donald Smalley, Ducks Wire:

“Oregon has put themselves in such a hole that nearly every game from here on out is a must-win. They have some bad losses and the only “good” win was the Arizona victory in Eugene. Defeating USC and UCLA would go a long way to making a late-season dash into the postseason. But in reality, this team is likely headed to the NIT unless something drastic occurs.”