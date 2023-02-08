ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KIX 105.7

KC Man Killed When Amtrak Train Strikes FedEx Truck

A Kansas City man was killed after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train Tuesday morning in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2022 Ford FCO (FedEx) truck driven by 34-year-old Patrick E. Metz of Kansas City, failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of an eastbound Amtrak Charger SC-44 Train Engine, driven by 54-year-old Matthew D. Podnar of O'Fallon, Ill., around 9:20 a.m., at Herford Road, south of Smart Road (northwest of Pleasant Hill).
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Overturned semi-truck crash in Douglas County takes hours to clear

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working to clear a crash that occurred earlier this morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to an overturned semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Douglas County just west of Lawrence impacting the right lane. The crash, which happened around 5 a.m. between mile marker 195 and 194, has […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KMZU

Collision with train kills truck driver in Cass County

PLEASANT HILL, MO - A semi-truck driver was killed by a collision with a train Tuesday morning in Pleasant Hill. Highway Patrol and Cass County deputies say they responded to a crossing at Hereford Road in a rural area. No injuries were reported by any occupant of the train. According...
PLEASANT HILL, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses

A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

5 Kan. police officers cleared in fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
TOPEKA, KS
