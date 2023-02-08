Read full article on original website
Related
infomeddnews.com
In-Home Care vs. Dementia Care Facility: Which Is Right for Your Loved One?
Dementia is a broad term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It can affect memory, thinking, language, and judgment. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and it is not reversible. There are many different causes of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body disease, frontotemporal dementia, and...
McKnight's
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
Family caregivers of people with long COVID bear an extra burden
When a case of COVID-19 morphs into the mysterious, chronic condition known as long COVID, the specialists, appointments, medications and daily need for family care can overwhelm everyone involved.
Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients
Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
Wearable button allows doctors to monitor discharged hospital patients remotely
Created by Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, it can measure over 20 vital early signs of illness, including patients' heart rate, skin temperature, respiratory rate and other symptomatic data.
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
MedicalXpress
Study shows enhanced spiritual care improves well-being of ICU surrogate decision-makers
Family members or others who make decisions for patients in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) often experience significant anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. In one of the first studies to address the effect of spiritual support on the well-being of these surrogate decision-makers, researchers led by Alexia Torke, M.D., with Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, found that those receiving enhanced spiritual care had a clinically significant decline in anxiety. Additionally, family surrogates receiving enhanced spiritual support experienced higher spiritual well-being and satisfaction with spiritual care compared to individuals receiving usual care from a hospital chaplain.
infomeddnews.com
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
katzenworld.co.uk
Vet Warns That Cat Population is “Suffering Dental Pain in Silence”
Vet Warns That Cat Population is “Suffering Dental Pain in Silence”. Around 85% of cats aged over three suffer from some degree of dental disease, and regular brushing of the pet’s teeth can help, says a leading London-based feline vet. Dr. Jeremy Campbell, Clinical Director at The London...
KTEN.com
Essentials for Ventilator Care Patients
Originally Posted On: https://exceptionallivingcenters.com/essentials-for-ventilator-care-patients/. Do you have a loved one who’s on a ventilator? Are you worried about their care? It’s true that seeing a loved one on a ventilator for the first time can cause some anxiety, but it is typically being used to provide the best care possible.
MedicalXpress
Researchers call for prescription charge to be cut
Removing the $5 prescription charge for people in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation reduces the number of hospital admissions and the length of stays, a new study shows. Researchers, led by Professor Pauline Norris of the University of Otago's Va'a o Tautai—Center for Pacific Health, are recommending the charges be dropped for people with high health needs and low incomes or be scrapped entirely.
KevinMD.com
When a loved one is a patient: Navigating the emotional burden for physicians
It can be uniquely difficult as a physician when your loved one needs medical care, and you can’t help them in the way you would like. Many feelings arise (failure, anger, anxiety, frustration) and the sense that you are letting them down. As with anything, speaking about the commonality...
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
MedicalXpress
Standard sepsis-ID systems miss cases in trauma patients
Commonly used systems to identify sepsis fail to detect many cases in patients initially admitted to hospital for severe traumatic injuries, researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle have found. "The failure of these systems to identify these cases likely mean we are underappreciating the importance...
targetedonc.com
Fitting Zolbetuximab into the Gastric/GEJ Cancer Treatment Paradigm
Samuel Klempner, MD, discusses zolbetuximab for patients with claudin 18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. Samuel Klempner, MD, gastrointestinal medical oncologist, Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital and faculty, Medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses zolbetuximab for patients with claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2)-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Getting dentures reminds me of the importance of oral healthcare
Growing up, I was often told, “A healthy mouth equals a happy brain.” I wish I would’ve taken this advice to heart sooner, because now I’m learning the hard way. At 32, I’m in the process of getting dentures. I was shocked when my dentist...
mcknightshomecare.com
Dementia patients receive less home health, hospice at end of life
Dementia patients in their final months of life receive less home health and hospice, according to a new study. Researchers at the nonprofit research institute RTI International found people with dementia had a 12.5% likelihood of receiving hospice in the final month of life, compared to 17.5% of those without dementia.
tctmd.com
Prehospital Troponin Testing With EMS Input Could Save a Lot of Money
Allowing paramedics to measure cardiac troponin levels in patients with acute chest pain could save the healthcare system substantial sums of money, according to a modeling study. With appropriate risk stratification and prehospital point-of-care troponin testing by emergency medical services (EMS), the estimated annual cost savings could be as low...
linknky.com
Alzheimer’s nurse and advocate: ‘I carry every patient I’ve ever cared for with me’
Jeanie Greenwell wears her advocacy on her back. Literally. Even when she’s off duty from her job as a registered nurse at Carmel Manor, Greenwell is usually dressed to the nines in a purple ensemble with her Alzheimer’s awareness bracelet on her wrist and an Alzheimer’s insignia pin attached to her shirt.
Comments / 0