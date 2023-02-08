ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers & Husband Ditched Palm Springs Home After Neighbors Exiled Them Over 'Political Views'

Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, ditched their Palm Springs desert home after neighbors allegedly pushed them out over her "political views," RadarOnline.com has learned.Somers listed her sprawling Palm Springs property for $8.5 million in January 2021 and now insiders say nearby residents may have been yet another factor leading the pair to relocate.The Three's Company actress wasn't afraid to reveal that she approved of former president Donald Trump's performance in the oval office a few years ago, quipping that openly speaking out about her support may cost her some fans and be career suicide."I'm happy about him," she...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Gochi Ez

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Villages Daily Sun

Angel Wigs of Hope holds fashion show

The Angel Wigs of Hope Fashion Show raised money and awareness for the cause. The nonprofit provides wigs to women who are coping with side effects of cancer treatment. Angel Wigs of Hope is all about giving women their confidence back. To emphasize that mission, the nonprofit recently held a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy