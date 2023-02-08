ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers & Husband Ditched Palm Springs Home After Neighbors Exiled Them Over 'Political Views'

Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, ditched their Palm Springs desert home after neighbors allegedly pushed them out over her "political views," RadarOnline.com has learned.Somers listed her sprawling Palm Springs property for $8.5 million in January 2021 and now insiders say nearby residents may have been yet another factor leading the pair to relocate.The Three's Company actress wasn't afraid to reveal that she approved of former president Donald Trump's performance in the oval office a few years ago, quipping that openly speaking out about her support may cost her some fans and be career suicide."I'm happy about him," she...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
infomeddnews.com

In-Home Care vs. Dementia Care Facility: Which Is Right for Your Loved One?

Dementia is a broad term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It can affect memory, thinking, language, and judgment. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and it is not reversible. There are many different causes of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body disease, frontotemporal dementia, and...
Cheddar News

The Continuing Impact of HIV and AIDS on the Black Community

"HIV and AIDS have long had a disproportionate impact on the Black community. In recognition of that stark reality, the U.S. government marked February 7 as National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Cheddar News anchor Shannon LaNier spoke with Jessica Shepherd, the chief medical officer at Verywell, a health information website, about the disease's continued impact on Black people, who she said are eight times more likely to be diagnosed than white people.The challenge in addressing this inequality is stigma, which has historically discouraged people from seeking care. Shepherd explained that better health care options have helped lift some of that stigma, but...
Gochi Ez

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
optometrytimes.com

Looking at pediatric eye care through a holistic lens

Protecting children’s eye health will demand a focus on vision and learning through better nutrition, myopia management, and disease prevention. Let’s approach the topic of eye safety in the broader scope concerning children. One would typically imagine sports goggles and polycarbonate lenses, but what if you expand your mindset to embrace a wellness approach—a holistic approach that will foster long-term benefits to the health of children throughout all stages of life? A focus on wellness can lead to constructive dialogue translating into favorable results.
msn.com

Like eating orange? Get serving size guidelines, health risks, and more

Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Livia Dickson ChenThe best way to ingest the orange is together with the bagasse to use all its fiber. To get the benefits of oranges at least one raw orange or 150 mL of its natural juice should be consumed per day.→ See benefits of Orange from this expert→ Love Orange? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Science Friday

Rethinking The Future Of Dementia Care

Scientists estimate that the number of people living with dementia will triple within the next 30 years, but healthcare systems, policies, and public health measures in the US aren’t prepared to accommodate this growing population. This week, we’re digging into dementia care, and taking listener calls live. Alzheimer’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
verywellfamily.com

What Is a Doula?

Whether you have prenatal complications, this is your first pregnancy, or you just want a birth advocate on hand, a prenatal doula can offer non-medical physical, emotional, and informational support during pregnancy, labor, and after childbirth. "Doulas provide hands-on comfort techniques and act as a go-between with medical staff," explains...

Comments / 0

Community Policy