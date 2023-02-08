Read full article on original website
SWAT situation ends in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT Team were out on an active warrant service early Wednesday morning.
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
Medic confirmed to WBTV they did transport someone to the hospital as a precaution. In just the last two months, WBTV has reported on 12 homicides, the majority stemming from gun violence. I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff. Updated: 6 hours ago. It all started...
WBTV
Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
Witnesses: Woman assaulted near south Charlotte Quail Corners Harris Teeter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded Tuesday morning to a physical assault at a South Charlotte shopping center. A Queen City News crew came across the scene, where two police cars and a Charlotte Fire Department truck were on scene, and noticed a victim with what appeared to be an ice pack […]
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.
WBTV
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
WBTV
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive and Howie Circle. Authorities have not yet said why the person was on the tracks. Amtrak told media...
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
WBTV
Police investigate deadly stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died from a stab wound sustained in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities say. It’s the 12th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Willard Street, which is not far from Freedom Drive, around...
WBTV
Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year
Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. ‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and...
WBTV
1 seriously injured after crash on I-485 near Brookshire Blvd., traffic reopened
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash caused delays on Interstate 485 on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. shortly before Exit 16, onto Brookshire Boulevard, on the inner loop. One lane had been closed while crews tended to the scene. According to Medic, one person was treated...
WBTV
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the arrest of James Thomas Pratt, 60, in connection with the murders of Sarah Mobley Hall, 27, and her 10-year-old son, Derrick Dion Mobley.
WBTV
Woman dies after October crash in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A passenger has died following injuries sustained in a crash that happened back in October in south Charlotte, police said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash involving four vehicles happened on Oct. 25, 2022, at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Ballantyne Medical Place.
WBTV
Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a student, police said Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), a school resource officer at Wilson STEM Academy notified police of the alleged incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday,...
WBTV
Crash closes I-77 N near Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte
The incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon. Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. NoDa business owners concerned over road closure. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at...
WBTV
Catawba Co. senior with Down syndrome makes 2nd half-court shot, nearly a year after his first
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte. An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Thieves stealing mail from drop box. Updated: 3 hours ago. WBTV first spoke with Fort...
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on...
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area on Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is taking place in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Deputies...
WBTV
Current, former Lincoln Co. deputies charged after violent arrest
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A current and former deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been charged with assault for their actions in a violent arrest last May. Former LCSO deputy Tyler Thompson and current LCSO sergeant Joe Sutton were both charged Thursday morning. Thompson is charged...
WBTV
Help needed identifying suspect accused of attempting to rob Walgreens with child in 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still looking to identify a person they say attempted to rob a Walgreens while carrying a child more than a year ago. According to Charlotte Crime Stoppers, the attempted robbery happened around 8:51 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2021 at the Walgreens at 2215 West Arrowood Road.
