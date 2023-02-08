ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

Medic confirmed to WBTV they did transport someone to the hospital as a precaution. In just the last two months, WBTV has reported on 12 homicides, the majority stemming from gun violence. I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff. Updated: 6 hours ago. It all started...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot

A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive and Howie Circle. Authorities have not yet said why the person was on the tracks. Amtrak told media...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigate deadly stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died from a stab wound sustained in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities say. It’s the 12th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Willard Street, which is not far from Freedom Drive, around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year

Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. ‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the arrest of James Thomas Pratt, 60, in connection with the murders of Sarah Mobley Hall, 27, and her 10-year-old son, Derrick Dion Mobley.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Woman dies after October crash in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A passenger has died following injuries sustained in a crash that happened back in October in south Charlotte, police said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash involving four vehicles happened on Oct. 25, 2022, at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Ballantyne Medical Place.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a student, police said Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), a school resource officer at Wilson STEM Academy notified police of the alleged incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes I-77 N near Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte

The incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon. Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. NoDa business owners concerned over road closure. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area on Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is taking place in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Deputies...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Current, former Lincoln Co. deputies charged after violent arrest

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A current and former deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been charged with assault for their actions in a violent arrest last May. Former LCSO deputy Tyler Thompson and current LCSO sergeant Joe Sutton were both charged Thursday morning. Thompson is charged...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

