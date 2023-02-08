ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Major changes to the weekend forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will remain a very enjoyable weather day as we stay on the backside of a cold front that brought us the rough weather late Wednesday. The front will stall along the coast and eventually return north into Friday. An upper level cut-off low will be pushing into the area for the end of the week. Expect an increase in clouds Friday with maybe a stray shower. Temperatures will be a handful of degrees cooler.
LOUISIANA STATE
WREG

Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

North Mississippi power outage update

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting a 90 percent power restoration in communities in North Mississippi affected by the winter storm power outage. MEMA urges those who still do not have electricity to report it by calling the MEMA Call Center. This information will be used to map outages and be given to utility crews working in the area. The number is 1-833-591-6362. The call center is open daily from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Secretary of State ends statewide tour in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023

It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday morning. We’re also going to see more fog through the morning, and it could be dense in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for all of South Mississippi into Wednesday morning. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. It will stay breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers and storms are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms, and there is chance that a few storms could be strong.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state has seen more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in seven days. According to the MSDH, 3,230 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023. Thirty-two new deaths were also reported. There […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Driving DeSoto campaign wants to widen I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, a select group of north Mississippi leaders will take their fight to widen Interstate 55 to the state capital. It’s part of an ongoing campaign they call Driving DeSoto. The campaign urges business owners, organizations and residents to join forces with officials Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
OnlyInYourState

With More Than 1,500 Acres To Explore, Mississippi’s Largest State Park Is Worthy Of A Multi-Day Adventure

With over 20 state parks in Mississippi, you’re never too far away from some natural scenery and peace and quiet. Whether you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a campsite to call home for a few days, or just a change of scenery for an afternoon, Tishomingo State Park is just the ticket. Mississippi’s largest state park is one of the most popular state parks in Mississippi for a reason! Let’s check it out:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Savor The Best Steaks In Mississippi At This Hidden Gem

Small-town restaurants are often where you’ll find some of the best meals you’ve ever eaten. They’re places where you’ll be treated like one of the family from the moment you walk in, and leave you with more than just a wonderful meal, but also a memory you won’t soon forget. This one small-town restaurant has some of the best steaks in…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson knows his eggs. And Gipson said the loss of 42 million egg-laying hens to disease is just one of the factors that have sent the price of the breakfast staple through the proverbial roof at the local supermarket.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

