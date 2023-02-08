Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Best-tasting frozen pizza
Is there a pizza in your freezer? If you answered yes, you are not alone. And according to a recent survey, most people who eat frozen pizza say the taste has gotten better. But can any of them stand up to that fresh-from-the-oven pizza shop flavor? That’s where Consumer Reports comes in, with new reviews revealing which frozen pizzas won’t disappoint.
TODAY.com
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
CNET
National Pizza Day: Where to Get Free Pizza and Other Deals
National Pizza Day is Feb 9, when restaurants across the US will offer deep-dish discounts and free pies. More than 40% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week, with some 3 billion pizza pies ordered every year. No wonder NASA tested a 3D printer that can make pizza for astronauts in space.
I tried Taco Bell’s chicken wings so you don’t have to. Here’s my review.
Taco Bell knows how to think outside the bun. But how about on the bone?. The biggest name in Mexican fast food is winging it. After introducing the item for the first time last year, Taco Bell is bringing back its chicken wings for a limited time. Getting wings from...
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
New Burger Restaurant Is Now Open
Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.
ABC News
Taco Bell's new Ultimate GameDay Box has crispy chicken wings, Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos
Pizza and wings are quintessential Super Bowl foods, so Taco Bell has incorporated both into a special new trio box ahead of the big game on Feb. 12. For $22, the new Ultimate GameDay Box comes with one Mexican pizza, eight crispy chicken wings, two spicy ranch dipping sauces, and four crunchy tacos meant to be shared with a crowd.
Chef David Chang Is Blasting Costco's Rotisserie Chicken
In our increasingly busy and health-conscious world, people are looking for quick meals that offer healthier alternatives to drive-thru burgers and fries at the nearest fast-food restaurant. Readily available and quick-cooking, chicken is a popular go-to protein for lunch and dinner. According to Healthline, chicken can be part of a...
Gordon Ramsay Throws Shade At Twitter's Chicken Wings
Not everyone can be a perfect home chef, and let's be real — who has time to be? For those that are more inclined, nothing can be as satisfying as creating the perfect presentation of a plate of food. When was the last time you cooked a meal at home? Some cook every day of the week, and some opt for take-out. Over half of those that choose to eat out will do so two to three times a week (via Fourth). For those that do cook, have you ever tried making chicken wings? For those that haven't, it's a fun way to customize a pretty normal entree with new spices, flavorings, and more.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
These are Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu items
Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich in 1964, and 59 years later it topped the charts as the most-ordered menu item in 2022. The year before, Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets grabbed the No. 1 spot, but they dropped down to No. 2 after a three-year-long reign. Originally...
Kosher Chinese Restaurant Holy Chow! Seeking Mashgiachs
Award-winning kosher Chinese restaurant Holy Chow! is seeking certified mashgiachs to oversee the restaurant’s operations, according to a post on the outlet’s Facebook page. Kosher restaurants require a mashgiach to be on duty at all times in order to ensure that the food being served is kosher. According...
Eater
Pair Seafood Towers With ‘Glug Jugs’ at Puritan & Company’s New Oyster Bar
Inman Square fixture Puritan & Company has debuted a little something new next door: An adjacent oyster bar complete with seafood towers, lobster sandwiches, and “glug jugs,” or cocktails served in glasses shaped like open-mouthed fish. “We wanted to do some stuff in there that was kind of more fun and playful,” restaurateur and chef Will Gilson says. Starting on February 7, the oyster bar is open seven nights per week, from 5 to 10 p.m. The team isn’t taking reservations for the more laid-back space; seating is first come, first served.
Shake Shack's Menu Adds a Surprising (and Fancy) Ingredient
The burger chain's new white truffle menu mirrors a successful test run from 2021.
The Problem Trader Joe Fans Have With Its New Vegetarian Pizza
You've heard of pizza fries and pizza bagels, but how about a cheeseburger pizza? Trader Joe's just dropped exactly that, and it's saucy, savory, and surprisingly, meat-free. The new Vegetarian Meatless Cheeseburger Pizza is perfect for plant-based eaters who might have missed the taste of a classic, meat lovers slice, as it is made with crumbles that don't contain beef at all.
Pasta Fagioli Soup
You’re going to love my Pasta Fagioli soup, loaded with ditalini pasta, cannellini beans, pancetta, vegetables and a deliciously flavorful tomato broth. This hearty soup is the perfect addition to your dinner table!
Taco Bell Meximelts- Copycat Recipe 🌯
This is one of my nephews favorite things to eat. He asks me to make these copy cat Taco Bell Meximelts whenever he’s over. He’s my nephew so how can i say no?? A lot of times I think he stops in, just to eat - lol. Not to mention, I would be lying if I didn’t owe up to the fact that I love these Meximelts too almost as much as my nephews impromptu visits! These are easy to make and much healthier than the ones you get at Taco Bell (in my opinion better tasting too!).
CNBC
Shake Shack unveils fine dining-inspired white truffle menu: 'It's something nobody else could do the way we could'
Shake Shack is no stranger to introducing limited edition menu items, but the burger chain's latest offering may be its most luxurious creation yet. Starting Feb. 10, Shake Shack restaurants nationwide will be offering a trio of items made using white truffle: a beef burger, a mushroom burger and fries served with white truffle sauce.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Greggs is giving away free pizza with Just Eat on National Pizza Day
To celebrate National Pizza Day this Thursday, February 9, Greggs is offering all customers ordering via Just Eat a free slice of pizza when they spend £12.50 or more. The offer, which is available on National Pizza Day only, means customers can add a slice of Greggs’ pizza to their order, with toppings including Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken and Pepperoni Hot Shot.
The Unexpected Ingredient Duo Giada De Laurentiis Loves On Pizza
Pizza lovers are quick to defend their favorite toppings as well as criticize the pizza toppings they hate. One common topping debate centers around pineapple and whether it belongs on pizza at all, and some people think that fruit and pizza shouldn't be eaten together. According to the results of a poll from Donatos and OnePoll published by SWNS Digital, pineapple is the second least-liked pizza topping, with anchovies coming in at number one.
architecturaldigest.com
I Tried It: The Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Turned My Kitchen Into a Pizzeria
In honor of National Pizza Day (February 9) and through February 14, the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo is currently 20% off from Breville and its retail partners. Pizza is one of those foods that I could eat several times a week. The ability to cook my own pizzas at home eliminates all of the issues I’ve previously faced with delivery and dine-in restaurants. My only problem? I could never make my homemade pizzas taste as good as those from a pizzeria since (like most people) I don’t have a wood-fired oven.
