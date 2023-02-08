ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cold Case Update: Arrest made in killing of Charlotte mom and son in 1980s

A man in his 60s is now charged in the decades-old killings of a Charlotte mother and her 10-year-old son, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday. With the help of multiple labs and agencies, authorities could connect James Pratt, 62, to the incident, investigators said. Law enforcement then arrested Pratt at a hotel in York County, South Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte

Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. ‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

Medic confirmed to WBTV they did transport someone to the hospital as a precaution. In just the last two months, WBTV has reported on 12 homicides, the majority stemming from gun violence. I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff. Updated: 6 hours ago. It all started...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year

Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. ‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot

A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Thieves stealing mail from drop box

One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. The parents...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Current, former Lincoln Co. deputies charged after violent arrest

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A current and former deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been charged with assault for their actions in a violent arrest last May. Former LCSO deputy Tyler Thompson and current LCSO sergeant Joe Sutton were both charged Thursday morning. Thompson is charged...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area on Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is taking place in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Deputies...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte. An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Thieves stealing mail from drop box. Updated: 4 hours ago. WBTV first spoke with Fort...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy