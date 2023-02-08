A man in his 60s is now charged in the decades-old killings of a Charlotte mother and her 10-year-old son, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday. With the help of multiple labs and agencies, authorities could connect James Pratt, 62, to the incident, investigators said. Law enforcement then arrested Pratt at a hotel in York County, South Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO