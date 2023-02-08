Read full article on original website
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WBTV
One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte
Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte.
WBTV
SWAT situation underway on Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte
Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte.
WBTV
Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cold Case Update: Arrest made in killing of Charlotte mom and son in 1980s
A man in his 60s is now charged in the decades-old killings of a Charlotte mother and her 10-year-old son, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday. With the help of multiple labs and agencies, authorities could connect James Pratt, 62, to the incident, investigators said. Law enforcement then arrested Pratt at a hotel in York County, South Carolina.
counton2.com
Watch: Carjacker slams into vehicle with mother, child inside in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Surveillance video shows a carjacking suspect slamming into a car with a mom and her child inside Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood. Then, the stolen car launches into the air, spinning in a circle after it lands. The crash ended in the Belmont neighborhood...
WBTV
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy.
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
Medic confirmed to WBTV they did transport someone to the hospital as a precaution. In just the last two months, WBTV has reported on 12 homicides, the majority stemming from gun violence. I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff.
WBTV
Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year
Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy.
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.
WBTV
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases.
WBTV
Thieves stealing mail from drop box
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed.
Shelby man charged with murder during Mooresboro drug sale
The Cleveland County Sheriff's deputies charged a Shelby man with murder on Tuesday.
WBTV
Current, former Lincoln Co. deputies charged after violent arrest
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A current and former deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been charged with assault for their actions in a violent arrest last May. Former LCSO deputy Tyler Thompson and current LCSO sergeant Joe Sutton were both charged Thursday morning. Thompson is charged...
CMPD: Woman dies days after crash in grocery store parking lot
CMPD says a woman has died ten days after a crash in a Food Lion parking lot.
Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: Medic
A person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte Thursday, according to Medic.
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area on Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is taking place in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Deputies...
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte. An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say.
WBTV
Catawba Co. senior with Down syndrome makes 2nd half-court shot, nearly a year after his first
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte. An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say.
WBTV
1 seriously injured after crash on I-485 near Brookshire Blvd., traffic reopened
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash caused delays on Interstate 485 on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. shortly before Exit 16, onto Brookshire Boulevard, on the inner loop. One lane had been closed while crews tended to the scene. According to Medic, one person was treated...
WBTV
Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14 and a 16-year-old have been charged with a murder in Kannapolis that happened on January 22. It’s the second case involving juvenile murder suspects. Last week Kannapolis Police arrested another 14-year-old in a separate homicide. “This is where evil has invaded our community,...
