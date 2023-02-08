OMAHA -- Tote bags, bins and coolers held cookie tins, clothing and cans of Mountain Dew. In every corner of Sarah Nocita’s office in the accounting department at Hill Bros Transportation, boxes were stacked high. On top of a pile of papers sat a spare loaf of bread. The rest of her belongings were divvied up between her car, a trailer that she kept on site at work and a storage unit.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO