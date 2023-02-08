Howie Roseman rebuilt Eagles to reach Super Bowl in 2 years; why daughter isn’t impressed

Read full article on original website
Breaking: Andy Reid Announces His Decision On Retirement
Andy Reid isn't leaving Kansas City anytime soon. In fact, he's hungry for more. Moments after winning Super Bowl LVII, Reid announced he will return for the 2023 season as long as the Chiefs have him back. Something tells us Kansas City will bring back one of the best coaches to ever ...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
