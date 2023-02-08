Read full article on original website
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger
NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
Mercury
Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits
The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
Valentine’s Day Sparks Fly for Three Local Couples, All Montco Firefighters
Husband-and-wife firefighters in Montgomery County cherish the opportunity to volunteer alongside one another. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Montgomery County Fire Chiefs Association happily recognized these coupled Montco firefighters.
NBC Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Montgomery County Store to Growing List of Closures
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. retail chain released an updated list of 150 location closures on Tuesday, adding another Philadelphia-area store to the previously announced shutdowns, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. New to the list is the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 224 W. DeKalb Pike in...
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Mercury
Active fun is on the horizon at Pottstown summer camps
Despite it feeling as though winter hasn’t fully kicked in, camp registrations for the summer are now open. While it might seem too soon to start thinking about what’s going to keep your kids active once school lets out, it’s actually the perfect time to ensure that your child gets their first choice before slots fill up.
Major Discount Retailer to Open Location in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A popular retail chain will be opening their latest location in Bucks County, and local shoppers are looking forward to the new site. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new store for WFMZ-69.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
Popular Chick-fil-A Location in Bensalem Approved for a Second Drive-Thru Lane
Due to the popularity of a particular restaurant, officials in Bucks County are moving forward with plans to make getting takeout easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updates to the restaurant for the Bensalem Patch. Due to long lines for picking up orders, Chick-fil-A in Bensalem will soon be expanding...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77
The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphia region there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal listed 12 ZIP codes with higher housing turnover. Marcus Hook, at...
Mercury
Friend, business associate charged with murder of Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown
NORRISTOWN – A Limerick Township man is facing homicide charges for allegedly killing a township woman, who he claimed was his friend and business partner, and whose body was found in a shallow grave in Royersford last month. Blair Anthony Watts, 33, of the 600 block of Hunsberger Drive,...
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
Bensalem-Based Addiction Treatment Center Launches New Program
The organization is working to help those in Bucks County with addiction issues. A Bucks County addiction center is now offering a new program that is designed to help working professionals dealing with related issues. John George wrote about the center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Livengrin, a drug and...
Popular New Jersey-Based Deli to Open Latest Location in Newtown
A well-known delicatessen from New Jersey will be opening their latest location in one of Bucks County’s most popular towns. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
buckscountyherald.com
“Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie
The Perkasie Towne Improvement Association hosted a “Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie on Jan. 28. The event brought families out to wander downtown Perkasie and visit its shops, restaurants and breweries for specials, live music, kids’ activities, games and other special treats. The nonprofit Perkasie Towne...
