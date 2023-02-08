ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
NORRISTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Mercury

Active fun is on the horizon at Pottstown summer camps

Despite it feeling as though winter hasn’t fully kicked in, camp registrations for the summer are now open. While it might seem too soon to start thinking about what’s going to keep your kids active once school lets out, it’s actually the perfect time to ensure that your child gets their first choice before slots fill up.
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America

Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

“Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie

The Perkasie Towne Improvement Association hosted a “Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie on Jan. 28. The event brought families out to wander downtown Perkasie and visit its shops, restaurants and breweries for specials, live music, kids’ activities, games and other special treats. The nonprofit Perkasie Towne...
PERKASIE, PA

