KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
The Groundhog Has Seen His Shadow. What that Means
"The seer of seers, prognosticator of prognosticators..."
Halo appears around final full moon of meteorological winter
The final full moon of meteorological winter illuminated the weekend sky, and for some skywatchers across the eastern United States, it created an eye-grabbing meteorological spectacle. February's full moon is commonly called the Snow Moon after the snowstorms that typically track across North America throughout the month. The nickname may...
AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
Punxsutawney Phil's 2023 Groundhog Day Forecast Is In & Here's When Spring Will Arrive
You could argue that weather forecasters are right about 50% of the time, so why shouldn't we put the same stock in a groundhog's ability to predict the seasons?. Hundreds gathered in a handful of small towns scattered across North America on Thursday to find out if their local groundhog would notice its shadow, as part of the long-running and not-quite-scientific spring tradition.
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
Worst of Winter Over? Fading La Nina Could Mean a Warmer 2023
"Past performance is not an indicator of future results" the old financial disclaimer goes. The same can be said about our weather, which has been unusually mild in recent weeks. Prevailing jet stream winds high overhead have been streaming in from the moderately cool Pacific, and not the battery-draining tundra of Siberia - thus the slush in your driveway.
Sunday is the first 6 P.M. sunset of the year
Need a reason to smile today? Daylight extends just a little longer today, and February 5 marks our first 6 o'clock sunset of the year.
Forget the groundhog prediction: 7 animals who will give Punxsutawney Phil a run for his money
While North America eagerly awaits Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication on winter’s future, there are many other animals that people turn to find out when winter will end.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
Where will snow fall in the US as the Snow Moon rises this weekend?
The full moon will be visible for many across the country, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that real snow could obscure the winter-themed astronomical event for some. Snow has been hard to come by for much of the Northeast so far this winter leaving many of the large cities with snow deficits. Residents in the Northeast and elsewhere across the United States can look to the sky for snow of a different kind at the end of the weekend.
Cold start to the weekend with temperatures running below normal
It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s.
The spring signs we get in February
We know that February is flat out a winter month in Michigan- usually. Even with being a winter month, there are some changes in the weather and sky that are the first signs of the coming spring. All of the inching toward spring is based on a more direct and...
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
Chance for rain Tuesday; mild temperatures stick around for the week
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says clouds roll in Tuesday afternoon with the chance for a few showers at night.
The Weather Channel
Arctic Cold Blast Could Be Coldest In Years In New England, But Will Leave Quickly
A powerful blast of arctic air will sweep into the Northeast Friday and Saturday. This could bring the coldest air in at least several years for some in New England. Dangerously cold wind chills are forecast, especially Friday night and Saturday morning. However, milder air will quickly return by Sunday.
Bitter Arctic Cold Front to Sweep the Northern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast
Bitterly cold weather conditions are expected to grip large parts of the United States, including the Northern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast, on Friday, February 3rd into the coming weekend. A cold front is bringing bitterly cold air from the Arctic to parts of the United States. Such cold weather is dangerous for everyone but especially seniors, the vulnerable, and those who are homeless. The cold weather brings with it the risk of power failure and hypothermia for those who are exposed to the outdoors.
First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm, sunny Wednesday
Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures running 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday... low to mid 50s. Winds diminish tonight with a little more cloud cover overnight. Temps will fall into the 30s with some 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, there will be a few showers around, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday then in and around the city for the PM commute. Highs will be around 50.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61. As for this weekend, Saturday is trending drier with a storm to our south; Sunday will be a close call with a storm just offshore.
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday
BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
