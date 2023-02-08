Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado residents can still get thousands for their rent or mortgageR.A. HeimColorado State
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colfax couples wear their heart on their streetDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New Castle Rock water billing system requires registrationMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton reportedly initially resisted Denver Broncos’ gig due to Russell Wilson
After a whirlwind few weeks that featured all kinds of rumors about Sean Payton, the head coach has landed with
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
tigerdroppings.com
Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer Shares His Thoughts On Sean Payton While Looking Like Drugs
Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer and he looks exactly like that. On Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on Denver's new head coach, Sean Payton, and he had good things to say... (The Spun)
Report: Broncos Host OT Bobby Evans on Free-Agent Visit
Evans made four starts for the Rams in 2022.
Payton Took Broncos Job 'Despite' Russell Wilson, Says Bradshaw
Sean Payton, based on buddy Terry Bradshaw's remarks, "Didn't want to go to Denver because of the QB. Ultimately, he took that job in spite of (Seahawks ex) Russell Wilson.''
Sean Payton sparks Josh Jacobs rumors, gives Broncos funny catchphrase at the Super Bowl
Sean Payton has quickly started making headlines since becoming the Denver Broncos’ new head coach. First, Payton kicked quarterback Russell Wilson’s personal training staff out of the team’s facility. Wilson can continue working with them on his own time, but not at the club’s UCHealth Training Center. That decision created quite a buzz in the football world and was well-received in Broncos Country.
Sean Payton's Denver7 Things To Do list to get Broncos back on track
Winning is the goal as Sean Payton aims to end the Broncos' seven-year playoff drought and six-year string of losing seasons. The challenge remains daunting.
Broncos increase ticket prices by average of more than 13%
Denver Broncos season tickets will see a significant price increase in 2023. Last year, the Broncos’ average ticket price was $116.15. This season, the average price will increase to $132.05, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. That additional $15.90 per game represents a 13.689% increase. Denver has credited the...
