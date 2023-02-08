A Robbinsdale man, Demahjay Sherief Sincere Hudson, age 22, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for an assault with a firearm that occurred near Belview. According to court documents, on June 6, 2021, at about 12:30 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural farm site on a report that someone had been shot. Deputies arrived to find eight vehicles leaving the area, and five people standing around a wounded man lying on the ground by the machine shed. Witnesses stated several individuals with guns had been there, and one of them had shot the victim. Deputies located four 40 caliber bullet casings on the scene, and a nearby car had a bullet hole in the front passenger door.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO