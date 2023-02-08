Read full article on original website
Carjacking victim advocates for secure treatment homes
ST PAUL, Minn — Patrick Connolly looked at lawmakers Thursday and delivered a simple message. “The system is failing,” he told them. Connolly recounted the day in December when three teenagers carjacked his wife as she pulled into their St. Paul garage. Their young daughter was in the back seat.
willmarradio.com
MnDot clears Minneapolis homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing a homeless encampment in Minneapolis. Officials cleared the encampment yesterday near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue. Notice of the closure was posted Monday morning. Between 35 and 40 people were cleared from the area. Organizations have visited the encampment in recent weeks to offer information about shelters and services.
Jury Convicts Minnesota Felon for Fentanyl Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Maple Grove Felon for fentanyl trafficking, possession of a machine gun and other federal firearm violations. The jury reached the guilty verdicts following a two-day trail in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced Tuesday. He says the conviction calls for a minimum sentencing of 30 years in federal prison.
Is Minneapolis fed up enough with snowy sidewalks to pay for a citywide path-plowing program?
There was little chance Shakita Kpetay could’ve seen the slippery object that caused her fall. Two layers of snow completely covered the sidewalk in her neighborhood in North Minneapolis. The bottom layer was a packed-down marble of snow and ice. The top layer was a fresh coating of powder. In between the two was an apartment management sign, bent over and hidden in the wintry mixture.
WEAU-TV 13
Minneapolis woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minneapolis, Minn. woman is sentenced for distributing methamphetamine. According to a media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 52-year-old Roxanne Rankin of Minneapolis, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
State lawmakers take on "urgent need" to address homelessness
There is an urgent need for more homeless shelters in Minnesota. The State Capitol press room was filled to the brim on Tuesday with young Minnesotans who either are, or were living on the street.
mprnews.org
Attorney: FBI probing woman's abuse allegation against Ramsey County jail
Federal agents are investigating a 2021 incident that allegedly injured a woman in the Ramsey County jail, her attorneys said. Richard Student, who represents Miri Monique Mozuch-Stafford, said she was arrested by St. Paul police in February 2021 following an alleged disorderly conduct incident at a local hotel. The federal...
mprnews.org
Ramsey County begins transfer of inmates as debate over jail funding intensifies
Inmates started leaving the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday following a state Department of Corrections order to reduce the number of people held in the St. Paul facility. Ramsey County has one of the biggest jails in the state, built to hold 500 people securely, just east of...
FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban
FirstService Residential, the largest property management company in North America, told its employees in Minnesota on Monday it would not enforce the noncompete agreements in its contracts with caretakers, desk attendants and other hourly workers. The announcement came days after a caretaker at a Minneapolis condo building managed by FirstService went public with his story […] The post FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Medical students, community protest potential merger between Sanford and Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS — Medical students, health care workers and community members gathered outside a University of Minnesota building on Friday, braving a wind chill of minus 14 degrees to rally against a planned merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. “The values of Fairview and Sanford are very different from the University of Minnesota,” said […] The post Medical students, community protest potential merger between Sanford and Fairview appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Another major store closing in Minneapolis
Another major store chain has announced that it will be closing one of its locations in Minneapolis this month. Read on to learn more. Following on the heels of a major grocery store closure announcement in Minneapolis earlier this week, the national pharmacy chain Walgreens has also revealed that it plans to close its store located at 627 W. Broadway Avenue, according to local sources.
mprnews.org
Future of Us: What's next for education in Minnesota?
When the COVID pandemic hit, Qorsho Hassan was teaching fifth grade in Burnsville, Minn. As the coronavirus ravaged the nation, Hassan looked for ways to meet the shifting needs of her students. Amid the crisis, she saw an opportunity for reimagining education. Her innovative approach got noticed. Hassan would become...
Man found dead at transit center in Washington County
NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a transit center in Newport.The man's body was found at about 11 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a dead man slumped over the driver's seat of an SUV.Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and said it does not appear to have been a random incident.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Police ask anyone with information to call 651-430-7884.The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also involved in the investigation.
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
myklgr.com
Robbinsdale man sentenced for Redwood County assault with firearm
A Robbinsdale man, Demahjay Sherief Sincere Hudson, age 22, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for an assault with a firearm that occurred near Belview. According to court documents, on June 6, 2021, at about 12:30 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural farm site on a report that someone had been shot. Deputies arrived to find eight vehicles leaving the area, and five people standing around a wounded man lying on the ground by the machine shed. Witnesses stated several individuals with guns had been there, and one of them had shot the victim. Deputies located four 40 caliber bullet casings on the scene, and a nearby car had a bullet hole in the front passenger door.
DOC orders Ramsey County Jail to decrease its number of inmates
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Problems at the Ramsey County Jail have the state stepping in.By Wednesday, the county's Adult Detention Center will need to have at least 45 fewer inmates.The Minnesota Department of Corrections is requiring the adjustment because of "conditions that pose an imminent risk of life-threatening harm or serious physical injury.""What we're talking about is the humane care and treatment of people who are entrusted into our custody," said Trista MatasCastillo, the chair of the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.The county says staff member concerns to Sheriff Bob Fletcher weren't addressed, so Ramsey self-reported to the state.In its...
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
