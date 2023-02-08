ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Don't risk a tax audit. Here are four reasons the IRS may flag your return

While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
CNET

I Receive Social Security Benefits. Do I Need to File a Tax Return?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season officially began on Jan. 23. For the nearly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the question of whether to file a tax return might be on their minds as the filing season commences. Whether it's necessary for them to do so, however, depends on a few factors.
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
CNET

When You'll Get Your Tax Refund From the IRS and How to Track It

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season 2023 kicked off when the IRS began accepting 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. You've got until April 18 to get it done, but filling your taxes early can provide several benefits, including getting your tax refund faster.
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Connection

What amount forces tax filing?

Dear Savvy Senior: What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. — Recently Retired Dear Recently: Whether or not you are required to file a federal income tax return this year will depend on how much you earned last year, as...
CNET

Social Security Cheat Sheet: Your Guide to Taxes, Benefits and More

It's a busy time for Social Security beneficiaries. If you're overwhelmed by the prospect of filing your tax return or keeping track of your benefits now that the cost-of-living adjustment is in effect for 2023, we're here to help. To guide you through some of the ins and outs of...
GOBankingRates

7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023

April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
aarp.org

7 Ways to Reduce Taxes on Social Security Benefits

For many older Americans, Social Security payments are a financial lifeline. They may also be taxable income, which can come as an unpleasant surprise to new beneficiaries unaware that the IRS can take a bite out of their benefits. That doesn’t apply to all Social Security recipients. If your overall...
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
AOL Corp

Stimulus 2023: Paperwork You Need To Keep for Tax Season

In 2022, America had its first stimulus-free year since the start of the pandemic, and most people have long received — and probably spent — their federal payments and tax credits. Most, but not all. Find Out: How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should...

