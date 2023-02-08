Read full article on original website
CNBC
Don't risk a tax audit. Here are four reasons the IRS may flag your return
While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
CNET
I Receive Social Security Benefits. Do I Need to File a Tax Return?
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season officially began on Jan. 23. For the nearly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the question of whether to file a tax return might be on their minds as the filing season commences. Whether it's necessary for them to do so, however, depends on a few factors.
7 Social Security spousal benefit rules every married couple should know
The benefits of marriage don’t stop at love and companionship. In some situations, marriage can result in more Social Security. If you stay married for at least 10 years, those benefits can last even if you get divorced. But the rules for marriage and Social Security get complicated. Here...
msn.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
seniorresource.com
How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?
What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
Eight moves to make to give yourself a larger tax refund between $2,000 and $14,890 – see if you meet the qualifications
AMERICANS might be able to grab an extra $14,890 on their tax refund if they make a few moves. The tax season ramped up on January 23, as the IRS began accepting 2022 returns. Returns aren’t due until April 18, but it’s never too early to start getting prepared.
CNET
When You'll Get Your Tax Refund From the IRS and How to Track It
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season 2023 kicked off when the IRS began accepting 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. You've got until April 18 to get it done, but filling your taxes early can provide several benefits, including getting your tax refund faster.
Tax Season 2023: When Will I Receive My Tax Refund? Here's How To Track It
More than 90% of tax refunds, according to the IRS, are issued in less than 21 days. Direct deposit is the quickest option to receive your money, whereas a paper check mailed to you would take between six and eight weeks.
AOL Corp
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
AOL Corp
You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why
If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
Is Social Security income taxable by the IRS? Here's what you might owe on your benefits
How is social security taxed in 2023? Here are the rules used to calculate how much you might owe on your benefits.
Missed Adding a 1099 to Your Tax Return? Here’s What Could Happen if You Don’t Fix It
One of the challenges facing gig workers is keeping up with different sources of income during the year -- and remembering to pay taxes on all of them. Whether you're a small business owner,...
Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
The IRS is warning taxpayers at the opening of the 2023 tax filing season that they should expect smaller refunds due to pandemic relief measures that have been allowed to expire.
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
What amount forces tax filing?
Dear Savvy Senior: What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. — Recently Retired Dear Recently: Whether or not you are required to file a federal income tax return this year will depend on how much you earned last year, as...
CNET
Social Security Cheat Sheet: Your Guide to Taxes, Benefits and More
It's a busy time for Social Security beneficiaries. If you're overwhelmed by the prospect of filing your tax return or keeping track of your benefits now that the cost-of-living adjustment is in effect for 2023, we're here to help. To guide you through some of the ins and outs of...
7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023
April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
aarp.org
7 Ways to Reduce Taxes on Social Security Benefits
For many older Americans, Social Security payments are a financial lifeline. They may also be taxable income, which can come as an unpleasant surprise to new beneficiaries unaware that the IRS can take a bite out of their benefits. That doesn’t apply to all Social Security recipients. If your overall...
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
AOL Corp
Stimulus 2023: Paperwork You Need To Keep for Tax Season
In 2022, America had its first stimulus-free year since the start of the pandemic, and most people have long received — and probably spent — their federal payments and tax credits. Most, but not all. Find Out: How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should...
