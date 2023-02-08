Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
Willits News
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
mendofever.com
Chair Scooting Heard, Burglary – Ukiah Police Logs 02.07.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
2 face weapons, drug charges following traffic stop in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA – Two Solano County men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Wednesday night.Around 6:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive over what police said were "mechanical violations." The officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle and the two people inside the vehicle. Police said during the search, the officer found a loaded 9mm Polymer 80, a so-called "ghost gun" on the driver's waistband. The driver was also found to have several small bags of suspected narcotics, including fentanyl,...
ksro.com
Enough Fentanyl to Kill Over 49-thousand Found in Traffic Stop in Lakeport
A man from Healdsburg is facing seven drug charges after what started out as a routine traffic stop in Lakeport. Police say James Biocca was driving around with nearly 100 grams of fentanyl on Tuesday morning, which investigators say is enough to kill more than 49-thousand people. The DEA says just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill someone. Officers also allegedly found more than 21 grams of meth, and materials for selling drugs, like bags and a scale.
crimevoice.com
$250K Bail for Man Suspected in Several Burglary, Theft Cases in Lake County
A Lake County man has reportedly been arrested as the primary suspect in several recent alleged thefts of tools, firearms, vehicles, and other items. In a media release posted to Facebook on January 27, Lakeport PD identified 18-year-old Daniel Alger as the individual believed to be responsible for “a series of residential burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts.”
Willits News
MCSO: Ukiah man dies in Mendocino County Jail hours after arrest
A Ukiah man died in the Mendocino County Jail just a few hours after he was booked into the facility Tuesday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, the 64-year-old man was “intoxicated” when he was booked at the jail around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 7, after having been arrested on suspicion of “possession of drug paraphernalia, refuse disposal in state water, and a violation of parole.” The man was reportedly on parole for “failure to register as a Sex Registrant.”
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Arrested for ‘Inappropriately Touching’ a 13-Year-Old Girl—Detectives Believe There May Be More Victims
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On February 04, 2023, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an...
Willits News
Ukiah man found not guilty of DUI after being caught cheating on wife, DA reports
A Ukiah man was found not guilty of driving under the influence recently due to him needing to flee the scene after his wife caught him cheating with another woman, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office reported. According to the office of DA David Eyster, a Mendocino County Superior...
mendofever.com
Dive Team Deployed After Vehicle Crashes Into Clear Lake
First responders are converging on the shoreline of Clear Lake after a vehicle went off the roadway, rolled several times, and came to rest in the darkened waters. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicle went off State Route 20 northwest of Lucerne around 6:13 p.m. and rolled several times before coming to rest in the lake.
Man arrested after alleged DUI crash, found with stolen gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Early Tuesday morning, officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence, according to officials. Police said they also found a stolen handgun in the car. Officers responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. near Fulton Road north of […]
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
crimevoice.com
Man Stabbed in Self-Defense After Allegedly Attacking Family Member of Estranged Spouse
A Mendocino County man is reportedly set to face multiple charges including domestic battery and criminal threats. In a press release, the county Sheriff’s Office identified 41-year-old Jack Edward Lemay as the suspect in an incident on the night of January 31 in which he is accused of accosting his estranged spouse’s family, attacking one of them, and violating the terms of his probation. Lemay was reportedly stabbed in self-defense as a result.
mendofever.com
Serve Your Community and Apply to be a Member of the Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury
The following is a press release issued by the Superior Court of California County of Mendocino:. “All qualified citizens interested in serving on the 2023/2024 Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury are invited to submit their applications to the Superior Court for consideration,” announced the Honorable Jeanine B. Nadel, Presiding Judge of the Civil Grand Jury. The deadline for application submission is Friday, May 31, 2023. The 2023/2024 Grand Jury will be sworn in at the end of June 2023.
Lawsuit filed against Napa hotel over Legionnaires' outbreak
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A lawsuit was filed against a Napa hotel on Wednesday after several people contacted Legionnaires’ disease, and one died over the summer. According to a press release by Riley Ersoff LLP, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley carried water that contained more than 30 times the acceptable level of Legionella […]
Lake County News
Sunrise Special Services Foundation opening emergency warming shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Sunrise Special Services Foundation announced that it is opening an emergency warming shelter. The shelter will be located at 1111 Whalen Drive in Lakeport, the site of the former juvenile hall that was operated until last summer as a shelter. At its Jan. 24...
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE]Vehicle Overturns Off Highway 101 North of Willits Trapping Woman Inside
A vehicle has overturned off the side of Highway 101 near the intersection with Reynolds Highway north of Willits trapping a woman inside. Scanner traffic beginning at 8:03 p.m. indicates emergency personnel are en route to the scene where a green vehicle has flipped upside down coming to rest off the side of the roadway.
kymkemp.com
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
