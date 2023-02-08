Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 face weapons, drug charges following traffic stop in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA – Two Solano County men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Wednesday night.Around 6:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive over what police said were "mechanical violations." The officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle and the two people inside the vehicle. Police said during the search, the officer found a loaded 9mm Polymer 80, a so-called "ghost gun" on the driver's waistband. The driver was also found to have several small bags of suspected narcotics, including fentanyl,...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
MCSO: Stabbing in Fort Bragg related to ongoing domestic violence
The stabbing of a Fort Bragg man in Noyo Harbor Tuesday appears to be the result of family members attempting to protect a woman from domestic violence, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 19000 block of South Harbor Drive in Fort...
crimevoice.com
$250K Bail for Man Suspected in Several Burglary, Theft Cases in Lake County
A Lake County man has reportedly been arrested as the primary suspect in several recent alleged thefts of tools, firearms, vehicles, and other items. In a media release posted to Facebook on January 27, Lakeport PD identified 18-year-old Daniel Alger as the individual believed to be responsible for “a series of residential burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts.”
Willits News
Ukiah man found not guilty of DUI after being caught cheating on wife, DA reports
A Ukiah man was found not guilty of driving under the influence recently due to him needing to flee the scene after his wife caught him cheating with another woman, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office reported. According to the office of DA David Eyster, a Mendocino County Superior...
Willits News
MCSO: Ukiah man dies in Mendocino County Jail hours after arrest
A Ukiah man died in the Mendocino County Jail just a few hours after he was booked into the facility Tuesday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, the 64-year-old man was “intoxicated” when he was booked at the jail around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 7, after having been arrested on suspicion of “possession of drug paraphernalia, refuse disposal in state water, and a violation of parole.” The man was reportedly on parole for “failure to register as a Sex Registrant.”
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
Man arrested after alleged DUI crash, found with stolen gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Early Tuesday morning, officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence, according to officials. Police said they also found a stolen handgun in the car. Officers responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. near Fulton Road north of […]
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Jan. 24
Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. VERY LOUD BANGING - ONGOING PROBLEM. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on Lakeport Bl. AUDIBLE / NORTH ENTRY DOOR GLASS BREAK / RESP PENDING. Disposition: FALSE ALARM. 07:47 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES 2301240015. Occurred at Chevron on S Main. 2 MALES ASSOC W/BLUE FORD TAURUS ARE...
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Arrested for ‘Inappropriately Touching’ a 13-Year-Old Girl—Detectives Believe There May Be More Victims
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On February 04, 2023, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an...
crimevoice.com
Man Stabbed in Self-Defense After Allegedly Attacking Family Member of Estranged Spouse
A Mendocino County man is reportedly set to face multiple charges including domestic battery and criminal threats. In a press release, the county Sheriff’s Office identified 41-year-old Jack Edward Lemay as the suspect in an incident on the night of January 31 in which he is accused of accosting his estranged spouse’s family, attacking one of them, and violating the terms of his probation. Lemay was reportedly stabbed in self-defense as a result.
Willits News
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
mendofever.com
Dive Team Deployed After Vehicle Crashes Into Clear Lake
First responders are converging on the shoreline of Clear Lake after a vehicle went off the roadway, rolled several times, and came to rest in the darkened waters. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicle went off State Route 20 northwest of Lucerne around 6:13 p.m. and rolled several times before coming to rest in the lake.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Monday, Jan. 23
Officer initiated activity at 3D St Boat Ramp, 3D/PARK, Lakeport. ONE IN KAYAK - BETWEEN 3D & 5TH ST BOAT RAMPS. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Officer initiated activity at N BRUSH/2D, Lakeport. OCC X 3. Disposition: WARNING. 04:29 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2301230014. Officer initiated activity at S Estep/Armstrong, Lakeport. Disposition: PARKING CITATION.
ksro.com
DUI Fatality Defendant At Pre-Trial Hearing
A Sonoma County judge will decide whether a man who killed a motorcyclist in a DUI crash in September will go to trial. Santa Rosa resident Charles Bernhardy appeared in court last week and his next pre-trial hearing is set for April 18th. On September 6th, Bernhardy struck a motorcyclist while driving on Fountaingrove Parkway. He failed to stop and continued driving with the motorcycle lodged underneath his truck for another two miles. The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Vance Stammer, died about two weeks later after being removed from life support.
mendofever.com
Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg
A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
kymkemp.com
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE]Vehicle Overturns Off Highway 101 North of Willits Trapping Woman Inside
A vehicle has overturned off the side of Highway 101 near the intersection with Reynolds Highway north of Willits trapping a woman inside. Scanner traffic beginning at 8:03 p.m. indicates emergency personnel are en route to the scene where a green vehicle has flipped upside down coming to rest off the side of the roadway.
mendofever.com
Two Arrested for Identity Theft of Mendocino County Resident Stealing Over $2K From Bank Account
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-28-2023 at approximately 1:16 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate...
mendofever.com
Chair Scooting Heard, Burglary – Ukiah Police Logs 02.07.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
Comments / 3