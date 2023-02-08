Read full article on original website
Invasive fish focus of seine netting project
LUCERNE, Calif. — A project that’s studying the removal of invasive fish species from Clear Lake is continuing through next week. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is working with Robinson Rancheria, the Lake County Water Resources Department and a contractor, WSB, on a seine net fishing project for common carp and goldfish management.
Registration now open for free ‘Senior Days’ programs at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
LOWER LAKE, Calif. — Anderson Marsh Interpretive Association, or AMIA, has announced that registration is now open for the special twice-monthly “Senior Days” events to be held at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park during March through June. The events are offered free to Lake County seniors. Seniors...
BLM Ukiah Field Office seeks public input for OHV grants
UKIAH, Calif. —The Bureau of Land Management Ukiah Field Office wants to hear ideas from the public on how to improve off-highway vehicle, or OHV, trail safety and maintenance on public lands throughout Central California at a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. The public...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
County clears the way for Collier Avenue affordable housing project to be built
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Following a confusing process that included a determination to waive state environmental quality act rules that ensure public input, the Board of Supervisors has cleared the last hurdles for an affordable housing project to be built in Nice that will serve Behavioral Health clients and low-income families.
Middletown Area Town Hall to meet Feb. 9
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will meet this week to discuss new Cal Fire mapping and to hold annual elections. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public.
mendofever.com
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Documents Failure of County Cannabis Program in Letter to Governor Newsom, Requests Urgent State Intervention
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the trade association representing cannabis operators in Mendocino County, submitted a sixteen-page letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott, and California legislative leaders documenting the county’s failure to establish a process capable of moving small and legacy cannabis cultivators towards state annual licensure.
McCarty: Another job well done
Thank you to Elizabeth Larson and Lake County News for the Feb. 7 news article about the Collier Avenue housing project. You are our local “60 Minutes” investigative journalists and as with the Lucerne Hotel fiasco, provide such valuable information. I am amazed at how much you find...
Willits News
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Jan. 24
Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. VERY LOUD BANGING - ONGOING PROBLEM. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on Lakeport Bl. AUDIBLE / NORTH ENTRY DOOR GLASS BREAK / RESP PENDING. Disposition: FALSE ALARM. 07:47 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES 2301240015. Occurred at Chevron on S Main. 2 MALES ASSOC W/BLUE FORD TAURUS ARE...
California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers
This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
mendofever.com
Dive Team Deployed After Vehicle Crashes Into Clear Lake
First responders are converging on the shoreline of Clear Lake after a vehicle went off the roadway, rolled several times, and came to rest in the darkened waters. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicle went off State Route 20 northwest of Lucerne around 6:13 p.m. and rolled several times before coming to rest in the lake.
Lakeport Police logs: Monday, Jan. 23
Officer initiated activity at 3D St Boat Ramp, 3D/PARK, Lakeport. ONE IN KAYAK - BETWEEN 3D & 5TH ST BOAT RAMPS. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Officer initiated activity at N BRUSH/2D, Lakeport. OCC X 3. Disposition: WARNING. 04:29 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2301230014. Officer initiated activity at S Estep/Armstrong, Lakeport. Disposition: PARKING CITATION.
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
2 face weapons, drug charges following traffic stop in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA – Two Solano County men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Wednesday night.Around 6:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive over what police said were "mechanical violations." The officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle and the two people inside the vehicle. Police said during the search, the officer found a loaded 9mm Polymer 80, a so-called "ghost gun" on the driver's waistband. The driver was also found to have several small bags of suspected narcotics, including fentanyl,...
Dolor Myles Zachman
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Dolor Myles Zachman, who went by Myles Zachman and was lovingly referred to by friends as “Zach,” passed away in Clearlake, California, where he lived for over 18 years. Born in San Francisco, California, to Dolor and Jewel Zachman, he lived in the...
crimevoice.com
$250K Bail for Man Suspected in Several Burglary, Theft Cases in Lake County
A Lake County man has reportedly been arrested as the primary suspect in several recent alleged thefts of tools, firearms, vehicles, and other items. In a media release posted to Facebook on January 27, Lakeport PD identified 18-year-old Daniel Alger as the individual believed to be responsible for “a series of residential burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts.”
ksro.com
Enough Fentanyl to Kill Over 49-thousand Found in Traffic Stop in Lakeport
A man from Healdsburg is facing seven drug charges after what started out as a routine traffic stop in Lakeport. Police say James Biocca was driving around with nearly 100 grams of fentanyl on Tuesday morning, which investigators say is enough to kill more than 49-thousand people. The DEA says just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill someone. Officers also allegedly found more than 21 grams of meth, and materials for selling drugs, like bags and a scale.
Man dies in Mendocino County Jail after being taken into custody
UKIAH – Authorities in Mendocino County said a man who was taken into custody early Tuesday morning was found dead in his jail cell several hours later.According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies brought in a 64-year-old man into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Deputies the man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, disposing refuse in state water and violating parole.The man was on parole for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.Deputies said the man was intoxicated when he was brought into the jail and was evaluated by medical staff. After taking his vital...
