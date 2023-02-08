A man from Healdsburg is facing seven drug charges after what started out as a routine traffic stop in Lakeport. Police say James Biocca was driving around with nearly 100 grams of fentanyl on Tuesday morning, which investigators say is enough to kill more than 49-thousand people. The DEA says just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill someone. Officers also allegedly found more than 21 grams of meth, and materials for selling drugs, like bags and a scale.

LAKEPORT, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO