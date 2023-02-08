Read full article on original website
BLM Ukiah Field Office seeks public input for OHV grants
UKIAH, Calif. —The Bureau of Land Management Ukiah Field Office wants to hear ideas from the public on how to improve off-highway vehicle, or OHV, trail safety and maintenance on public lands throughout Central California at a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. The public...
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
Lawsuit filed against Napa hotel over Legionnaires' outbreak
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A lawsuit was filed against a Napa hotel on Wednesday after several people contacted Legionnaires’ disease, and one died over the summer. According to a press release by Riley Ersoff LLP, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley carried water that contained more than 30 times the acceptable level of Legionella […]
Invasive fish focus of seine netting project
LUCERNE, Calif. — A project that’s studying the removal of invasive fish species from Clear Lake is continuing through next week. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is working with Robinson Rancheria, the Lake County Water Resources Department and a contractor, WSB, on a seine net fishing project for common carp and goldfish management.
California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers
This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
County clears the way for Collier Avenue affordable housing project to be built
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Following a confusing process that included a determination to waive state environmental quality act rules that ensure public input, the Board of Supervisors has cleared the last hurdles for an affordable housing project to be built in Nice that will serve Behavioral Health clients and low-income families.
Middletown Area Town Hall to meet Feb. 9
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will meet this week to discuss new Cal Fire mapping and to hold annual elections. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public.
Sunrise Special Services Foundation opening emergency warming shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Sunrise Special Services Foundation announced that it is opening an emergency warming shelter. The shelter will be located at 1111 Whalen Drive in Lakeport, the site of the former juvenile hall that was operated until last summer as a shelter. At its Jan. 24...
Registration now open for free ‘Senior Days’ programs at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
LOWER LAKE, Calif. — Anderson Marsh Interpretive Association, or AMIA, has announced that registration is now open for the special twice-monthly “Senior Days” events to be held at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park during March through June. The events are offered free to Lake County seniors. Seniors...
McCarty: Another job well done
Thank you to Elizabeth Larson and Lake County News for the Feb. 7 news article about the Collier Avenue housing project. You are our local “60 Minutes” investigative journalists and as with the Lucerne Hotel fiasco, provide such valuable information. I am amazed at how much you find...
3 North Bay pharmacies to close after Walgreens acquires Pharmaca parent company
In a deal that will lead to the closure of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, including three in the North Bay, pharmacy health giant Walgreens confirmed Wednesday it has acquired Medly Health, a digital pharmacy business. That Brooklyn, New York-based company, which filed for bankruptcy in December, reported it had $110 million...
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Jan. 24
Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. VERY LOUD BANGING - ONGOING PROBLEM. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on Lakeport Bl. AUDIBLE / NORTH ENTRY DOOR GLASS BREAK / RESP PENDING. Disposition: FALSE ALARM. 07:47 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES 2301240015. Occurred at Chevron on S Main. 2 MALES ASSOC W/BLUE FORD TAURUS ARE...
Dive Team Deployed After Vehicle Crashes Into Clear Lake
First responders are converging on the shoreline of Clear Lake after a vehicle went off the roadway, rolled several times, and came to rest in the darkened waters. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicle went off State Route 20 northwest of Lucerne around 6:13 p.m. and rolled several times before coming to rest in the lake.
Chair Scooting Heard, Burglary – Ukiah Police Logs 02.07.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Bay Area beach where an iconic 'Goonies' scene was filmed
A Bay Area beach played an important role in the ending of the cult classic film.
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
Enough Fentanyl to Kill Over 49-thousand Found in Traffic Stop in Lakeport
A man from Healdsburg is facing seven drug charges after what started out as a routine traffic stop in Lakeport. Police say James Biocca was driving around with nearly 100 grams of fentanyl on Tuesday morning, which investigators say is enough to kill more than 49-thousand people. The DEA says just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill someone. Officers also allegedly found more than 21 grams of meth, and materials for selling drugs, like bags and a scale.
[UPDATE]Vehicle Overturns Off Highway 101 North of Willits Trapping Woman Inside
A vehicle has overturned off the side of Highway 101 near the intersection with Reynolds Highway north of Willits trapping a woman inside. Scanner traffic beginning at 8:03 p.m. indicates emergency personnel are en route to the scene where a green vehicle has flipped upside down coming to rest off the side of the roadway.
Cecil A. Raetz
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Cecil A. Raetz passed away on Jan. 30, 2023. Cecil was born in Marysville, California, on Nov. 7, 1935. He was a United States Marine for 22 years, retiring in 1975 with the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant. That year, he moved with his wife,...
