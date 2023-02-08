John Clay: Don’t ignore Kentucky football’s recruiting ranking, but it doesn’t really matter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UGA football offers 5-star Alabama commit
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to five-star Alabama wide receiver commitment Ryan Williams. Williams is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama. Kirby Smart and Georgia joins programs like Georgia Tech, Colorado, and Miami in offering...
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit
Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs. White...
College football recruiting: Ranking the top 25 teams thus far in 2024
The 2023 recruiting class was wrapped up last week with national signing day passing. While a handful of uncommitted recruits remain in that class, everything is just about set in stone. Thus, the vast majority of college football has moved on to the 2024 class. Some are doing better than...
4-star ATH Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama, could snag USC offer soon
Martavious Collins, at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, had been committed to Alabama since July 20 of last summer, when he picked the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and others. However, he decommitted on Monday. Collins is the No, 159 recruit in the nation...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
LSU the latest program to offer this talented 2025 Georgia linebacker
Coleman Lewis is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker from the class of 2025. Lewis is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Lowndes High School. The Lowndes Vikings finished the 2022 season 5-6 with a loss to Carrollton in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs. Lewis currently has...
LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia
Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship. DeBose...
Auburn cornerback commit A'Mon Lane won multiple track State Championships
Auburn corner commit A'Mon Lane showed off his wheels winning multiple state titles.
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Breaking: New Decision Reached On When Oklahoma, Texas Will Leave For SEC
Oklahoma and Texas finally have a date to join the SEC. The two schools will be clear to join the conference in 2024, one year earlier than initially anticipated, the SEC confirmed in a statement from commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday night. The Big 12 and its TV partners have reached an early ...
Making the case for Dashawn Womack being "All-Impact" signee at LSU in 2023
An area where LSU lost key depth and high level talent in the early aftermath of the 2022 season was at the pass rushing positions. Both BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye declared for the NFL draft and a couple of depth pieces were lost to the transfer portal. The Tigers did an adequate job of replacing those missing pieces with transfers and freshmen alike.
LSU offers top-50 Georgia EDGE Justin Greene
Justin Greene is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound, four-star edge rusher in the class of 2024. He is from Lawrenceville, Georgia, where he plays for Mountain View High School. The Mountain View Bears finished the 2022 season 5-6 with a loss to Norcross in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs.
WATCH: Chris Livingston, Daimion Collins, Cason Wallace Speak After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky point guard Cason Wallace, as well as forwards Chris Livingston and Daimion Collins spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 88-73 loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. Wallace led Kentucky with 24 points, five assists and three rebounds. Livingston added 13 points ...
Take a look at Florida football's 10 incoming transfer players
The Florida Gators saw a great deal of turnover on the roster following the 2022 campaign with some of their top talent departing to the professional ranks while others sought greener pastures through the college football transfer portal. The nice thing about the latter is that the door swings both ways, and head coach Billy Napier and his staff put it to use to the best of their abilities over the past few months.
Auburn's style of play will help them hang with Alabama this weekend
247Sports' Travis Branham breaks down Auburn and highlights the impressive roster building Bruce pearl has done through recruiting and the transfer portal.
UGA basketball falls to 4-7 in SEC play with loss to Ole Miss
The Georgia Bulldogs lost 78-74 to the Ole Miss Rebels at home on Feb. 7. Georgia is now 4-7 in SEC conference play and 14-10 overall. Ole Miss moves to 2-9 in SEC play and 10-14 overall. Head coach Mike White and the Bulldogs have dropped six of their last...
LSU baseball picked to win SEC by league coaches
The accolades continue to roll in as we are less than two weeks away from opening day for LSU baseball. On Thursday, the SEC coaches released their preseason poll for each division and the conference’s overall champion. LSU received 12 out of 14 votes to be the winners of the SEC West, with Texas A&M and Ole Miss each receiving one vote.
Report: Former Saints assistant Dan Roushar to be named Tulane OL coach
As the coaching staff for the New Orleans Saints continues to shape up, former assistant coach Dan Roushar has found a new local home in the college ranks. As first reported by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Tulane Green Wave is finalizing a deal to hire Roushar as their offensive line coach.
